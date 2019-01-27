Eagles win LCC Invitational: Late Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

LIMA — It may have been the Lima Central Catholic Invitational, but Miami County’s wrestling teams owned the weekend, taking three of the top four spots.

Troy Christian won the tournament with 193.5 points and claimed three individual championships, Covington finished second with 179.5 and had one individual title and Miami East finished fourth with 151.5 points and had one individual champion.

For Troy Christian, Ethan Turner (126) finished first place, pinning Swanton’s Zack Schaller in 54 seconds in the finals. Austin Awan (138) was first, as well, winning by default in the finals over Newark Catholic’s J.T. Brown. And Nick Baker (220) won a title, pinning Miami East’s Brenden Dalton in 3:26 in the finals.

Also for the Eagles, Ryan Whitten (145) placed second, Caleb Schroer (106) placed third, Troy Kennedy (113) placed fourth, Craig Montgomery (182) placed fourth and Lucas Moore (160) placed eighth.

Covington’s Kellan Anderson (106) won the Buccaneers’ individual title, defeating Gavin Owens 5-0 in the finals. Also for the Buccs, Keringten Martin (152) placed second, Cael Vanderhorst (113) placed third, Duncan Cooper (170) placed third, Dylan Burns (160) placed fourth, Riley Richards (132) placed fifth, Austin Flick (138) placed fifth, Gavin McReynolds (182) placed fifth.

For Miami East, Max Shore (113) won an individual title, defeating Nelsonville-York’s Collin Yinger by a 14-4 major decision in the finals. Also for the Vikings, Brenden Dalton (220) placed second, Garrett Kowalak (126) placed third, David Davis (120) placed fourth, Eli Strubler (138) placed fourth, Matthew Welker (170) placed sixth, Olivia Shore (106) placed seventh and Jarret Winner (182) placed eighth.

Eaton

Invitational

EATON — The Milton-Union wrestling team finished fourth at the Eaton Invitational Saturday, scoring 121 points and winning one individual championship. Ross won the tournament with 181.5 points.

Dylan Schenk (152) won an individual title for the Bulldogs, defeating Chaminade Julienne’s Nicholas Machuca 1-0 in the finals.

Also for the Bulldogs, Colten Jacobe (138) placed second, Zach Avey (106) placed third, Peyton Brown (132) placed fourth, Hunter Ross (285) placed fourth and Aaron Beckman placed sixth.

* Bowling

Jaguar Baker

COLUMBUS — Baker games haven’t been the strongest area for the Troy girls bowling team this year.

Competing in an all-baker tournament Saturday, the Trojans had their best baker day of the season.

The Troy girls finished second overall in the qualifying round during Saturday’s Jaguar Baker Tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, then they swept their way through head-to-head play in the championship bracket to win the tournament.

The Trojan girls rolled 2,732 after 16 baker games in the qualifying round, taking the second seed for the championship bracket. They then won all three best-of-three matches 2-1, defeating Northwestern 187-156, 153-167, 180-156, defeating host Hilliard Bradley 192-251, 222-157, 186-156 and then defeated Norton 166-173, 190-165, 182-156 to win the tournament.

Troy’s boys finished 11th with 2,977 and did not make the cut.

* Boys Basketball

Tippecanoe 78,

Eaton 76, 2 OT

TIPP CITY — After a disappointing loss Friday night to West Carrollton, the Tippecanoe boys basketball team saw a big first-half lead evaporate against Eaton Saturday.

Nolan Mader made sure there would be no more disappointment, though.

The junior hit a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left on the clock in the second overtime, giving the Red Devils a thrilling 78-76 victory over Eaton Saturday at home.

Tippecanoe (5-9) led 15-13 after the first and built a 32-22 lead by halftime, but Eaton chipped away at it, trailing only 43-39 after three and tying the score at 56-56 at the end of regulation. The score remained tied at 62-62 after the first extra period, and Eaton held a one-point lead late in the second one before Mader’s literal last-second heroics.

Mader finished the game with 30 points and 11 rebounds, Ben Knostman added 23 points, six assists and four steals and Jake Rowland had 12 points and seven rebounds to help the Devils claim their second win in their last three games.

Tippecanoe travels to Sidney Tuesday.

Newton 57,

Dixie 47, OT

PLEASANT HILL — Newton trailed by nine with less than three minutes to play Saturday night against Dixie, but the Indians finished the game on an 11-2 run to force overtime and then outscored the Greyhounds 13-3 in the extra period to claim a 57-47 come-from-behind win at home.

Ryan Mollette scored 22 points to lead the Indians (5-9) and Chet Jamison added 20 points as Newton led 15-12 after the first quarter but struggled in the second and third, falling behind 19-18 at halftime and 28-23 heading into the fourth. The Indians eventually outscored Dixie 21-16 in the fourth to tie the score at 44-44 and force overtime, taking control from there.

Newton travels to Houston Monday for a makeup game.

Oakwood 75,

Bethel 65

BRANDT — Bethel’s Kendal James matched a career high Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Oakwood’s 15 3-pointers in a 75-65 loss on Bethel’s Hall of Fame night.

James scored 29 points and Cade Young and Ethan Rimkus each scored 12 points as the Bees (9-7) led early, 14-13 after the first quarter. But Oakwood began to snipe from outside, taking a 35-24 lead at halftime and a 56-45 lead after three and holding on from there.

“They made 15 3s. They shot the lights out,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said. “They shot lights out last night, and they did it again tonight. They were hitting shots that were contested, they were hitting shots everywhere and anywhere. I was happy with how we battled back at the end, though. We’ll live, learn and move on.”

Also during the game, Bethel honored this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame inductees: Kylie Kopp Simon and Ashley Swackhamer Yeager.

Bethel travels to Ansonia Tuesday.

Brookville 54,

Milton-Union 42

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union kept pace with state-ranked Brookville most of Saturday night, but one bad quarter spelled the end in a 54-42 Bulldog loss on Milton-Union’s Hall of Fame night.

Caleb Wintrow had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Bulldogs, Brandon Lavey had 14 points and four rebounds and Aaran Stone had seven points and six rebounds.

Milton-Union (4-11) took a 14-12 lead after the first quarter but fell behind 28-27 at halftime. Brookville outscored the Bulldogs 14-5 in the third, though, to take a 42-32 lead heading into the fourth and outscored them 12-10 in the fourth to put the game away.

“I was really proud of our kids’ fight tonight,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “We talked about this being a really tough week and just being better by the end of the week, and we played really well as a team tonight against a state-ranked Brookville team.”

Also during the game, Milton-Union honored this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame inductees: Mark Vagedes, Jessica Herkins Brumbaugh, Jenn Wright Scherpenberg and Ryan Paul.

Milton-Union hosts Tri-County North Tuesday.

Fairlawn 55,

Miami East 42

CASSTOWN — Miami East dropped its fifth straight Saturday night, falling to visiting Fairlawn 55-42 in non-league action.

Fairlawn led 16-14 after one but then outscored the Vikings 18-10 in the second to take a 34-24 halftime lead, and Miami East never quite recovered, trailing 41-32 after three.

Will Hudson scored 12 and had 11 rebounds and three assists to lead the Vikings, Brendon Bertsch added seven and Parker Heim and Aaron Lawrence both scored six.

Skyler Piper had 25 points and Ashton Piper added 18 to lead Fairlawn (7-7).

Miami East (7-10) hosts Ansonia Friday.

Other scores: Tri-Village 54, Troy Christian (11-5) 48. Anna 74, Lehman 29.

* Hockey score: Troy (9-12, 6-5 SWOHSHL Gold Division) 5, Elder 0.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.