Tipp girls win 2nd straight North swimming title

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROTWOOD — The Tippecanoe girls swimming team wrapped up its second consecutive Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division championship Saturday at the GWOC swimming divisional meet at Trotwood High School, finishing first with 477 points and beating runner-up Butler, which scored 380. Troy’s girls were third with 363.

Winners for Tippecanoe were: the 200 medley relay team of Tori Prenger, Kathryn Oen, Madison Leonard and Alexis Cook (1:57.17), Oen in the 200 IM (2:20.98) and 100 breast (1:13.64), Cook in the 50 free (25.32 seconds), the 200 free relay team of Oen, Simone King, Prenger and Cook (1:45.24) and Prenger in the 100 back (1:04.62).

Additional Red Devil girls qualifiers for the conference meet were: Cook in the 100 free, King in the 100 free and 200 IM and the 400 free relay team.

Winners for Troy were: Katie Castaneda in the 200 free (2:05.98) and Katie Robinson in the 100 fly (1:05.59).

Additional Trojan girls qualifiers for the conference meet were: Lily Hemm in the 50 free, Robinson in the 100 back, the 200 free relay team, the 400 free relay team and the 200 medley relay team.

On the boys side, Tippecanoe was second with 313 points behind champion Butler’s 468.5, with Troy finishing third with 256 points.

Winners for Tippecanoe were: Matthew Poynter in the 200 free (1:54.27).

Additional Red Devil boys qualifiers for the conference meet were: Ben Prenger in the 200 free, Raymond Burkey in the 200 free, Poynter in the 500 free, Alex Burkey in the 100 breast, Jack McMaken in the 100 fly and 200 IM, the 200 free relay team, the 400 free relay team and the 200 medley relay team.

Winners for Troy were: Michael Griffith in the 100 fly (53.97 seconds) and 500 free (4:56.77).

Additional Trojan boys qualifiers for the conference meet were: Calvin Armstrong in the 50 free and 100 free, Mitch Orozco in the 100 back and 200 IM, Andrew Oates in the 100 breast, the 200 free relay team, the 400 free relay team and the 200 medley relay team.

The GWOC conference meet will be Thursday night at Trotwood High School.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.