Edison State women go conservative in win over Cincinnati Christian University JVs

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

Edison State Community College women’s basketball coach Tim McMahon had one thought going into Monday’s game with Cincinnati Christian University JVs — conserve minutes.

And that plan came together perfectly.

The Chargers jumped out to a 19-5 lead and cruised to an 84-32 win over CCU — with no player playing more than 29 minutes.

And why was that so important?

Both ESCC women and men are heading into a NBA-type of schedule.

After playing Saturday and the women improving to 16-3 with the victory Monday, the Chargers were scheduled to host Sinclair Wednesday, Columbus State Saturday and Lakeland Sunday.

However, on Tuesday, the Sinclair game was postponed to Feb. 18 due to the predicted cold temperatures.

Columbus State will begin with the women’s game at 1 p.m. and men’s at 3 p.m., while Sunday’s time schedule is women’s game at 11 a.m., followed by men’s game at 1 p.m.

“That’s what we talked about before the game,” McMahon said about Monday’s game. “Conserving minutes and using everyone on the bench. I didn’t expect a 50-point win, but I will take it.”

After CCU’s Aeryn Hawkins scored the first two points of the game, ESCC ran off the next eight points.

Sarah Pothast had two baskets, the second off an assist from Kennedie Reese.

Kailani Broyles scored off a Pothast assist and Lauryn Gray had a putback.

After Aliyah Burks hit a thee get CCU within 8-5, Clair Schmitmeyer had a 3-point play off an assist from Pothast, starting a 15-0 ESCC run.

Broyles had two baskets in the run, Pothast, Schmitmeyer and Reese had one each and Brogan McIver capped the run with layup early in the second quarter.

Edison led 39-11 at half and 58-23 after three quarters.

Pothast had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists; while Schmitmeyer filled out the stat sheet with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Broyles had 10 points and five rebounds, Gray had seven points and five rebounds and Reesehad five pointsand five rebounds.

The Chargers also got strong play from their bench.

Marin Reis scored 11 points, McIver had seven points and four assists, Rebekah New scored six points, Elysabettee Andrew had five points and three steals and Kayla Tullis added two points.

“They (the bench) got the opportunity and they took advantage of it,” McMahon said.

Purks had 11 points to lead CCU.

Alayzah Roberts scored eight points and Chantel Smith grabbed six rebounds.

ESCC was 36 of 71 from the. floor for 51 percent, including three of nine on 3-pointers for 33 percent. The Chargers made nine of 15 free throws for 60 percent.

CCU was 10 of 49 from the floor for 20 percent, one of 18 from long range for six percent and 11 of 16 from the line for 69 percent.

ESCC dominated the boards 56-24 and had 16 turnovers to CCU’s 28.

Now, the Chargers get a mini break before a double weekend.

“If we had played Sinclair Wednesday, that would have been a big game to stay in the league race,” McMahon said. “I would say 16-3 (record) is pretty good.”

Just like the plan to conserve minutes — which worked to perfection Monday.

