Dickison Bulldogs to 5th straight win: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

LEWISBURG — Milton-Union’s Kristen Dickison has spent the last two games spreading the wealth, scoring below her average in the Bulldog girls basketball team’s last two wins.

Monday, the Southwestern Buckeye League’s leading scorer decided to take over.

Dickison scored 29 points Monday at Tri-County North, enough to defeat the Panthers by itself in a non-league matchup as Milton-Union cruised to a 44-29 victory — the team’s fifth straight.

Dickison — who leads the SWBL with 22.2 points per game — added five rebounds and six steals as Milton-Union (11-5) led by a slim 11-6 margin after the first quarter but built a 26-14 halftime lead and slowly pulled away from there. Morgan Grudich added seven points and five rebounds and Rachel Thompson and Madison Jones each scored four points.

Milton-Union travels to Waynesville Thursday for a rematch against the three-time defending SWBL Buckeye Division champion. The Spartans defeated the Bulldogs 45-31 on Dec. 13, 2018.

Other scores: Bellefontaine 48, Bethel (9-9) 26.

* Boys Basketball

Houston 53,

Newton 52

HOUSTON — The Newton boys basketball team came up short Monday in a makeup game at Houston as the Indians were outscored 28-22 in the second half in a 53-52 loss.

Ryan Mollette led the Indians with 17 points, Kleyson Wehrley added 12 and Chet Jamison scored 11 to put three Newton players in double figures.

John Leist — who led all scorers with 19 points — hit a pair of free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining in the game to give the victory to Houston.

Newton (5-10) hosts Fairlawn Wednesday.

* Bowling

Newton Edges

Miami Valley

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys bowling team hit the .500 mark for the season, improving to 7-7 on the year with a narrow 1,740-1,739 Senior Night victory over Miami Valley Monday at home.

Senior Ricky Landwehr had the high game with 217 and series with 377 to lead the way, and senior J.J. Moore added a 133 game and 248 series, both personal bests.

Newton travels to Riverside Wednesday.

Other scores: Boys — Sidney 2,483, Tippecanoe (8-5, 7-4 GWOC American North) 2,210. Girls — Sidney 1,575, Tippecanoe (6-7, 4-7 GWOC American North) 1,482.

