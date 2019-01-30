Devils fall at Sidney, Bulldogs top TC North: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Bryant Billing

Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team battled back against Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Divison leader Sidney Tuesday on the road, tying the score at halftime and even taking a third-quarter lead — but in the end, the Yellow Jackets were able to pull away late for a 62-48 victory.

Andrew Gordon led all scorers with 28 points for Sidney, which improved to 13-3 overall and remained tied with Butler for the GWOC American North lead at 9-2. Josiah Hudgins added 17 points and Ratez Roberts added 12.

Tippecanoe (5-10, 3-7 GWOC American North) finished the first half on a 12-4 run to tie it at 26-26 at halftime. After Gordon made a basket with 4:54 left in the third to put Sidney ahead 32-31, Tipp rattled off the next six points to take a five-point lead.

The Yellow Jackets took control after that, though. Gordon drove along the left baseline and slammed a thunderous two-handed dunk with 1:51 left and scored on a jumper 40 seconds later to bring Sidney within 38-37. He then had a steal and passed off to Hudgins, who made a basket with 1.6 seconds left to give Sidney a 38-37 lead.

The Yellow Jackets opened the fourth with a 10-2 run to take a 48-39 lead with 4:52 left. The Red Devils didn’t come closer than seven points after that.

Nolan Mader led the Devils with 21 points, Zach Frederick scored 10 and Nick Robbins chipped in nine.

Tippecanoe travels to Piqua Friday night.

Milton-Union 53,

TC North 51

WEST MILTON — After a busy week, Milton-Union’s boys basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a thrilling 53-51 victory against Tri-County North Tuesday in non-league play.

Caleb Wintrow scored 14 points and had four rebounds off the bench to lead the Bulldogs, including hitting the game-winning jumper in the closing seconds to break up a tie game and give Milton-Union (5-11) the win.

“We missed a free throw that would have put us up, but Caleb got the o-board and hit a baby fadeaway in the last second to give us the win,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “The kids played hard after playing three games in four days last week. We shot 3 for 21 from 3-point range and missed some shots we would normally make, but we defended and pulled out the win.

“It was a sloppy Tuesday night game but an exciting finish. I was proud of the way the guys battled against a good Tri-County North team.”

Sam Case added 10 points and four assists, Andrew Lambert scored eight points, Will Morris had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals and Brandon Lavey had seven points and four rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led 18-9 after the first quarter but saw that lead trimmed to 28-21 at halftime and 39-37 going into the fourth before the exciting conclusion.

Milton-Union travels to Preble Shawnee Friday and Yellow Springs Saturday..

Other scores: Ansonia 73, Bethel (9-8, 5-4 CCC) 65. Brookville 80, Covington (3-12) 41. Butler 72, Piqua (5-11, 2-9 GWOC American North) 49. Lehman (6-8) 44, Mississinawa Valley 37.

• Girls Basketball

Cedarville 68,

Newton 36

CEDARVILLE — The Newton girls basketball team’s four-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night in a 68-36 non-league loss at Cedarville.

Brooke Deeter led the Indians (9-9) with 12 points as Cedarville took a 19-13 lead after one, led 32-20 at halftime and outscored Newton 16-3 in the third to take a 48-23 lead.

Newton hosts Arcanum Thursday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (14-3) 43, Lehman (8-8) 26. Arcanum 48, Bradford (12-6, 5-5 CCC) 40.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.