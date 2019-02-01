Troy girls bowling clinches share of North title: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team clinched at least a share of its sixth straight division championship Thursday, while the Trojan boys remained within one game of Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division leader Butler as Troy swept Sidney at home, with the girls winning 2,272-1,599 and the boys defeating the Yellow Jackets 2,436-2,406.

The Troy girls improved to 12-1 overall and 11-0 in GWOC American North Division play, leading second-place Butler by four games with four games remaining and giving themselves the chance to clinch the title outright with a win on Senior Night Friday against Greenville

Cassidy McMullen led the girls by rolling 247-190—437, Stephanie Crider rolled 213-172—385, Kylie Schiml rolled 177-171—348, Alyssa Shilt rolled 148-161—309, Kayleigh McMullen added a 289 game and Adara Myers added a 155. Kayleigh McMullen’s effort was the second-best single game in the girls program’s history, narrowly missing a perfect game, which A’leigha Smith still possesses the only one of in the girls team’s history.

Troy’s boys improved to 11-2 overall and 9-2 in the GWOC American North with the narrow win, with Butler still leading at 11-1.

Carson Rogers led a trio of Trojans to break the 400 series mark, rolling 240-197—437, Preston Jackson rolled 227-203—430, Jordan Fisher rolled 214-203—417, Preston Gambrell rolled 189-207—396, Drew Snurr added a 177 game and Brayden Ganger a 154.

After hosting Greenville Friday, Troy travels to Butler Monday.

Other scores: boys — Butler, 2,161, Piqua (7-5, 6-5 GWOC American North) 2,096. Girls — Butler 1,836, Piqua (1-11, 1-10 GWOC American North) 1,383.

* Swimming

GWOC Meet

TROTWOOD — The Troy boys swimming team finished fifth at the Greater Western Ohio Conference championship meet Thursday night at Trotwood High School, while the Tippecanoe girls team led area schools in eighth place.

Troy’s boys were fifth with 145 points. Michael Griffith was fourth in the 100 fly (54.38 seconds) and fourth in the 500 free (4:54.34), Mitch Orozco was fourth in the 100 back (56.79 seconds) and Calvin Armstrong was fourth in the 50 free (22.6 seconds) and sixth in the 100 free (51.98 seconds). The 200 free relay team of Griffith, Armstrong, Orozco and Andrew Oates was fourth (1:35.67), and the same quartet was fourth in the 400 free relay (3:31.77).

Tippecanoe’s boys were eighth with 107 points. Jack McMaken was the top finisher, placing sixth in the 100 fly (56.23 seconds). The 200 free relay team of Raymond Burkey, Nick Catrone, Luke Anticoli and Ben Prenger was seventh (1:38.12), the 400 free relay team of Raymond Burkey, Matthew Poynter, Catrone and McMaken was seventh (3:35.48) and the 200 medley relay team of McMaken, Prenger, Alex Burkey and Poynter was eighth (1:48.82).

Tippecanoe’s girls were eight with 126 points. Alexis Cook was the top finisher, placing third in the 50 free (24.74 seconds) and fifth in the 100 free (55.07 seconds). The 200 medley relay team of Cook, Tori Prenger, Kathryn Oen and Madison Leonard was fourth (1:55.69) and the 200 free relay team of Cook, Oen, Prenger and Simone King was fourth (1:43.47).

Troy’s girls were tied for ninth with Butler with 69 points. The 400 free relay team of Hailey Honeycutt, Liliy Hemm, Katie Robinson and Katie Castaneda was seventh (3:56.03), and the same quartet was eighth in the 200 medley relay (2:03.37).

* Girls Basketball

Troy Christian 47,

Yellow Springs 21

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team won for the sixth time in its last seven games Thursday, completing a season sweep of Metro Buckeye Conference foe Yellow Springs with a 47-21 victory.

Sarah Earhart led the Eagles (15-3, 9-1 MBC) with 13 points and Cara Salazar added 10 points as Troy Christian built an 11-3 lead after the first quarter, led 25-5 at halftime and was never challenged. Lexi Salazar added seven points and Erin Schenk scored six.

Troy Christian travels to Miami Valley Monday.

Tippecanoe 63,

Piqua 29

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe kept pace with Troy Thursday night in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North standings, maintaining a two-game lead with three division games left to play with a 63-29 victory over Piqua at home.

The Red Devils (13-5, 11-1 GWOC American North) held the Indians (11-6, 7-5 GWOC American North) to single digits in every quarter, taking a commanding 18-5 lead after the first quarter and leading 39-13 at the half and 50-21 after three quarters.

Ashleigh Mader led the Devils with 15 points, Rachel Wildermuth scored 12, Kendall Clodfelter added nine and Mackenzie Smith scored seven.

Tippecanoe travels to Greenville with a chance to clinch a share of its third straight GWOC American North title with a win. Piqua will look to recover from back-to-back losses at Sidney Saturday.

Bethel 46,

National Trail 34

BRANDT — Bethel improved to a game above the .500 mark Thursday night, defeating National Trail 46-34 in a Cross County Conference matchup.

McKenna Gray led the Bees with 15 points, Olivia Reittinger and Makenna Floyd each scored nine and Natalie Moorman added six as Bethel fell behind 8-7 after one but held the Blazers to only three points in the second and third quarters, leading 19-11 at the half and 35-14 after three and holding on from there.

Bethel (10-9, 4-7 CCC) travels to Tri-County North Feb. 7.

Waynesville 78,

Milton-Union 37

WAYNESVILLE — Milton-Union could not slow down undefeated Waynesville’s two 1,000-point career scorers Thursday night, falling 78-37 as the Spartans clinched at least a share of their fourth straight Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title.

Kristen Dickison led the Bulldogs (11-6, 6-3 SWBL Buckeye) with 10 points and four rebounds, Olivia Brown added seven points and four rebounds, Rachel Thompson had seven points and nine rebounds and Madison Jones had seven points.

Rachel Murray led all scorers with 26 points for Waynesville (17-0, 11-0 SWBL Buckeye) and Marcella Sizer added 22 points, joining Murray on the Spartans’ list of players to score 1,000 points in their careers. Waynesville took a 25-3 lead after the first quarter and, after the Bulldogs kept pace in the second quarter and trailed 36-16 at halftime, outscored Milton-Union 25-7 in the third to take a 61-23 lead and put the game away.

Milton-Union hosts Dixie Saturday.

Arcanum 76,

Newton 49

PLEASANT HILL — After a four-game winning streak, Newton fell back below the .500 mark with a second straight loss Thursday night as the Indians fell to Arcanum 76-49 in Cross County Conference play.

Brooke Deeter led all scorers with 21 points for Newton (9-10, 6-5 CCC), which fell behind 22-13 after one and 45-26 at halftime and never recovered.

Newton hosts Marion Local Saturday.

Other scores: Bradford (13-6, 6-5 CCC) 60, Mississinawa Valley 34.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.