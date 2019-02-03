Piqua girls get past Sidney in GWOC American action

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

SIDNEY — To its credit, the Sidney girls basketball team did everything possible to make it difficult for Piqua Saturday,

And it certainly wasn’t a work of art from Piqua’s perspective.

But, the Lady Indians 58-39 victory was another sign the program has turned the corner.

The Indians improved to 12-6 overall and 7-5 in GWOC American play, clinching their first winning season in 17 years. Sidney dropped to 0-19 overall and 0-13 in GWOC American play.

“It wasn’t pretty, that’s for sure,” Piqua coach Jon Dolph said. “We knew Sidney was going to give us everything they had. They don’t want to go through the season without a win. We are happy to have a winning season, but we have to play better than that in the games coming up.”

The Indians got off to a good start as Tylah Yeomans was a one-girl nemesis for Sidney in the first quarter.

She hit both her 3-point attempts, scored three points from the paint and had several steals as she scored 12 points to lead Piqua to a 17-7 lead.

“Tylah can do a lot of different things,” Dolph said. “She knows how to make plays.”

But, the momentum swung quickly in the second quarter.

Piqua seemed to be in control when Kelsey Bachman hit a three to put the Indians up 23-11 with 4:23 to go in the half.

But, Sidney ran off 10 straight points.

Keliyah Marcus and Samantha Reynolds got easy layups as Sidney broke the Piqua press and when Emma Wiford scored on a putback, Piqua led just 23-21.

“They were kind of doing what we had been doing to them,” Dolph said. “We couldn’t hit shots and they were beating our press.”

Kenzi Anderson responded with a 3-pointer from the top of the key, Karley Johns scored on a layup and Hailey McPherson hit two free throws to take Piqua’s lead back to 30-23 at the break.

Piqua took the lead to 39-28 after three quarters and Sidney was within 10 at 41-31 with 5:27 to go before Piqua finally pulled away.

The Indians made just four of 20 field goal attempts in the second quarter and three of 17 in the third quarter.

“We had a lot of good looks,” Dolph said. “We just couldn’t get anything to fall.”

Yeomans led Piqua with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Anderson scored 10 points, Andrea Marrs pulled down nine rebounds, Johns scored eight points and Bachman and Izzy Kidwell both added seven.

Reynolds led Sidney with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Marcus had nine points, Hallie Truesdale had seven points and five rebounds and Kelsey Kizer grabbed seven rebounds.

Piqua was 18 of 65 from the floor for 28 percent and 17 of 21 from the line for 81 percent.

Sidney was 14 of 48 from the floor 29 percent and nine of 18 from the line fro 50 percent.

Piqua won the battle of the boards 36-25 and had 14 turnovers to Sidney’s 24.

Saturday was just the start of an NBA schedule for the Lady Indians.

They play at Fairborn Tuesday as part of a girls/boys doubleheader, host Greenville Thursday, play at Troy Saturday and likely will play at Bethel a week from Monday to close the regular season.

“This is a big week,” Dolph said. “We start with Fairborn. Greenville is a completely different team than we beat the first time. They are really playing well. Then, we have the dreaded Trojans. We are going to have to play better than we did today.”

After surviving a tough game with a determined Sidney team.

BOXSCORE

Piqua (58)

Tylah Yeomans 6-2-16, Izzy Kidwell 3-0-7, Andrea Marrs 1-0-2, Kelsey Bachman 2-2-7, Kenzi Anderson 3-3-10, Hailey McPherson 0-4-4, Skylar Sloan 0-0-0, Karley Johns 2-4-8, Reagan Toopes 1-2-4, Kathy Young 0-0-0. Totals: 18-17-58.

Sidney (39)

Keliyah Marcus 4-0-9, Hallie Truesdale 2-2-7, Samantha Reynolds 6-3-15, Kelsey Kizer 0-1-1, Emma Wiford 2-0-4, Cassidy Truesdale 0-2-2, Marta Rodriguez 0-0-0, Allie Herrick 0-0-0, Ranaya Conrad 0-1-1. Totals: 14-9-39.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Yeomans (2), Kidwell, Bachman, Anderson. Sidney: Marcus, Hallie Truesdale.

Score By Quarters

Piqua 17 30 39 58

Sidney 7 21 28 39

Records: Piqua 12-6 (7-5), Sidney 0-19 (0-12).

Reserve score: Sidney 46, Piqua 41.