Milton-Union boys win 2nd straight: Late Saturday sports roundup

YELLOW SPRINGS — For the second time this season, Milton-Union is on a winning streak.

The Milton-Union boys basketball team overcame a rough first half Saturday night at Yellow Springs, exploding for 22 third-quarter points to take control and holding on from there for a 50-47 victory in a battle between Bulldogs.

Brandon Lavey led Milton-Union (6-11) with 14 points and five rebounds, Sam Case had nine points, hitting three of the team’s six 3-pointers on the night, and Nathan Brumbaugh did a bit of everything with eight points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Caleb Wintrow aded six points, Aaran Stone chipped in five, Nick Radcliff had four points and six rebounds and A.J. Lovin had four points and four assists.

Yellow Springs (3-13) jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, but Milton-Union battled back and trailed only 26-20 at halftime — then outscored Yellow Springs 22-11 in the third to take a 42-36 lead and held off a late run to post the win.

Before this season, the last time Milton-Union won back-to-back games was the final two games of the regular season during the 2015-16 campaign, when they finished 3-20. Milton-Union had won three games and two games each of the past two seasons.

Milton-Union hosts Northridge Tuesday.

Bellbrook 34,

Tippecanoe 32

BELLBROOK — Tippecanoe lost a wild-yet-low-scoring back-and-forth battle Saturday night, dropping its third straight in a 34-32 non-league loss at Bellbrook.

The Red Devils (5-12) fell behind big after the first quarter 15-4, then they held the Golden Eagles (5-12) to only two second-quarter points, taking a 20-17 halftime lead. Bellbrook tied the score at 24-24 after three, though, and outscored the Devils 10-8 in the fourth to win.

Nolan Mader led Tippecanoe with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Zach Frederick added nine points and Jake Rowland had seven points and four rebounds.

Tippecanoe travels to Trotwood Tuesday for a makeup game to finish off a four-game road trip before returning home to host Greenville Friday.

Other scores: Northwestern 70, Covington (3-13) 66. Tecumseh 69, Piqua (6-12) 67.

* Swimming

MBC Meet

TROTWOOD — After winning the conference for four straight seasons, the Troy Christian boys swimming team was the runner-up at Saturday’s Metro Buckeye Conference meet at Trotwood High School, scoring 98 points to champion Dayton Christian’s 128.

The Warriors finished the sweep of the meet on the girls side with 156 points, with Troy Christian finishing fourth with 66 points.

Full results from the meet were not made available.

