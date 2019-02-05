Tipp girls shut down East: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team’s defense proved to be too much for Miami East to handle in a non-league rivalry matchup Monday night as the Red Devils claimed a 43-28 victory at home.

Tippecanoe improved to 15-5 overall and won its fourth straight and seventh in its last eight games. It was also the Devils’ fifth straight win over the Vikings (14-7), who last defeated Tippecanoe 53-51 on Jan. 18, 2014.

Ashleigh Mader led the Devils with 17 points, Kendall Clodfelter scored 10, Brooke Aselage added seven and Jillian Brown chipped in five as Tippecanoe led 9-7 after the first quarter, 17-11 at halftime and 27-19 after three.

Morgan Haney led the Vikings with 14 points, Camryn Miller added seven and Maria Staton scored four.

Tippecanoe, which has already clinched its third straight outright Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title, hosts Troy Wednesday, while Miami East travels to Northwestern Saturday.

Milton-Union 44,

Frankin Monroe 25

PITSBURG — After falling behind early, Milton-Union fought back and shut down a strong Franklin Monroe team Monday night, allowing only 10 points over the final three quarters to win 44-25 on the road in non-league play.

Franklin Monroe (14-6) led 15-10 after the first quarter, but Milton-Union (13-6) outscored the Jets 15-4 in the second quarter to take a 25-19 lead, then outscored them 12-4 in the third and 7-2 in the fourth to put the game away.

Kristen Dickison led the Bulldogs with 17 points and added 10 steals and four assists to post a double-double, Olivia Brown added 11 points and five rebounds and Rachel Thompson had eight points and five steals.

Milton-Union travels to Madison Thursday.

Greenville 49,

Bethel 38

GREENVILLE — Bethel couldn’t recover from a slow start Monday night at Greenville, falling behind by nine at halftime in a 49-38 non-league loss.

Olivia Reittinger led the Bees (10-10) with 12 points, Klaudia Lowery scored eight and Makenna Floyd added six.

Hayleigh Mayo-Behnken led all scorers with 13 points for Greenville (9-10), which led 15-11 after the first quarter, 30-21 at the half and 41-33 after three.

Bethel travels to Tri-County North Thursday.

• Bowling

Troy Splits

With Butler

VANDALIA — Having already clinched the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North championship, the Troy girls bowling team posted a 2,132-1,643 victory at Butler Monday, while the Trojan boys team missed its chance to pull even with the division-leading Aviators in a 2,556-2,312 loss.

For Troy’s girls (14-1, 13-0 GWOC American North), Stephanie Crider led the way with 188-203—391, Kylie Schiml rolled 192-196—388, Cassidy McMullen rolled 199-188—387, Alyssa Shilt rolled 166-153—319, Kayleigh McMullen added a 181 game and Adara Myers added a 145.

In the boys match, Butler (13-1, 12-1 GWOC American North) posted a 1,160 in the first game and never looked back. Carson Rogers led the Trojan boys (12-3, 10-3 GWOC American North) with 266-213—479, Preston Gambrell rolled 196-213—409, Jordan Fisher rolled 203-198—401, Drew Snurr rolled 183-201—384, Brayden Ganger added a 190 game and Preston Jackson rolled a 148.

Troy faces Tippecanoe Friday before hosting Piqua Feb. 14 to close out the regular season.

Other scores: Troy Christian (16-3, 10-1 MBC) 43, Miami Valley 24.

• Boys basketball score: Sidney 72, Lehman (7-9) 37.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.