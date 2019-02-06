Eagles back in contention: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

DAYTON — After Emmanuel Christian upset Metro Buckeye Conference leader Legacy Christian on Friday, the Troy Christian boys basketball team found new life in the standings.

And with a 44-30 victory at Miami Valley Tuesday night, the defending conference champion Eagles set up what amounts to a championship game this coming Friday.

Connor Peters and Connor Case each scored 11 points and Izaak Frantom added seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals as Troy Christian used a 12-2 third quarter to take charge, turning a 23-21 halftime lead into a 14-point win.

Troy Christian improved to 13-5 overall and 9-2 in the MBC, one loss behind Legacy Christian’s 11-1 mark. The Eagles travel to Legacy Christian Friday and, should they win that game and then their final two conference matchups after that, would earn a share of the league title.

Miami East 51,

Tri-Village 42

NEW MADISON — Miami East rallied in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to put an end to a five-game losing streak, outscoring Tri-Village 19-9 in the final eight minutes to put away a 51-42 Cross County Conference victory on the road.

Will Hudson had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Vikings (8-10, 5-4 CCC), who also got 15 points from their bench players on the night in the win. Sam Zapadka scored nine, Keegan Mahaney added seven and Josh Whitt scored five as East led 14-7 after the first quarter but fell behind 23-20 at halftime and trimmed the lead to 33-32 going into the fourth.

“We started out very well, then we struggled through the second quarter and Tri-Village hit a half-court shot at the buzzer,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “We had a very impressive fourth quarter, though, and once we got the lead we hit six of our last seven free throws and shut them down from there.”

Miami East hosts Newton Friday.

Northridge 72,

Milton-Union 48

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union never recovered from a fast start by Northridge Tuesday night as the Polar Bears jumped out to a 44-25 halftime lead and never looked back in a 72-48 victory over the Bulldogs.

A.J. Lovin led Milton-Union with nine points and four rebounds, Brandon Lavey had eight points and four rebounds, Nathan Brumbaugh and Caleb Wintrow each scored seven points and Aaran Stone had six points and six rebounds.

“Our kids battled for four quarters, and I was proud of their effort. We just saw a really good Northridge team that is clicking on all cylinders right now,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “Their defense and transition game is relentless — we had 29 turnovers tonight, and 20 of those were steals going the other way.”

Milton-Union (6-12, 2-7 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) travels to Waynesville Friday.

Fort Loramie 56,

Bethel 27

FORT LORAMIE — The Bethel Bees (10-9) were unable to get anything going offensively against Fort Loramie Tuesday on the road, falling 56-27.

Ethan Rimkus was the only Bee to score more than three points, scoring a game-high 11 points and adding eight rebounds as Bethel fell behind 14-5 after the first, 30-11 at halftime and 47-18 after three.

Bethel travels to Twin Valley South Saturday.

National Trail 63,

Newton 38

PLEASANT HILL — Newton kept pace with Ansonia early in a Cross County Conference matchup Tuesday night, but the Tigers pulled away after the first quarter and handed the Indians (5-11, 2-7 CCC) a 63-38 loss.

Kleyson Wehrley had 14 points and Dawson Hildebrand added 10 for the Indians, who only trailed by one at 12-11 after the first quarter but fell behind 26-19 at the half and 43-27 after three before being outscored 20-11 in the final quarter.

After hosting Fairlawn Wednesday, Newton travels to Miami East Friday for a rivalry matchup.

Other scores: Trotwood 105, Tippecanoe (5-13, 3-9 GWOC American North) 54. Ansonia 60, Covington (3-15, 3-7 CCC) 47. Fairborn 64, Piqua (6-13, 3-10 GWOC American North) 46.

• Bowling

Tipp Splits

With Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team defeated Greenville on the road Tuesday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play, winning 2,295-2,284, while the Red Devil girls lost to the Green Wave 1,699-1,520.

For Tippecanoe’s boys (9-5, 8-4 GWOC American North), James Ridgeway led the way with 246-234—480, Aaron Davis rolled 191-222—413, Dalton Grimmett rolled 197-173—370, Austin Post rolled 175-191—366 and Zach Kauffmann added a 193 game.

For Tippecanoe’s girls (6-8, 4-8 GWOC American North), Mckenzie Dean rolled 146-146—292 to lead the way, Abigail Lee rolled 113-156—269, Alison Johnston rolled 134-116—250, Emma Lara rolled 103-106—209, Marissa Miller added a 108 and Taylor Horne added an 89.

After hosting Piqua Wednesday, Tippecanoe hosts Troy Friday.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.