Last chance to make an impression

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MIAMI COUNTY — With records due to be turned in Wednesday, Miami County’s boys basketball teams will still have one final chance to make an impression.

The voting window for seeding for the upcoming sectional tournament closes at noon Saturday, meaning that the area’s teams theoretically can still impress the late voters ahead of Sunday’s tournament draw, which will be held at 2 p.m.

• Division I

The Division I sectional bracket will have some wiggle room for teams that don’t necessarily get good seeds, with 20 teams getting three separate brackets to choose from — though there will be plenty of tough teams that everyone will be looking to avoid.

Butler would appear to have the best shot at getting the No. 1 seed overall, entering as the ninth-ranked team in the latest state poll and boasting a 17-2 record. But Sidney is right behind at 16-3 — including a head-to-head win over the Aviators — and is ranked No. 12 in the latest state poll.

Troy is one of those teams with an opportunity to make a statement, too. The Trojans host Butler Friday night, a team they lost to 58-50 in the first meeting back on Dec. 14, 2018 in the third game of the regular season, and the Trojans come in with a 6-11 record. The Trojans have not won a postseason game since reaching the district final for a second straight season back in 2011-12. The same goes for 6-13 Piqua, which hosts Sidney on Friday, as well.

In between are a lot of quality teams, though, as 11 of the 20 teams in the bracket have winning record and 13 have more wins than the Trojans or Indians. Fairmont sits at 14-5, followed by Centerville (13-5), Franklin (13-6), Miamisburg (13-6), Fairborn (12-7), Springfield (12-7), Wayne (11-8), Xenia (11-8) and Carroll (10-9), along with Lebanon (8-10) and Belmont, whose complete record was not available. Tecumseh has the worst record currently at 3-15.

• Division II

The fact that 15-2 Trotwood, ranked No. 2 in the latest state poll only behind Chaminade Julienne, will get the No. 1 seed in the Division II Springfield sectional is a foregone conclusion. What follows, though, is less clear.

Ben Logan and Northridge are both 12-6, Kenton Ridge is 11-7 and Graham is 10-9, the only five teams with double-digit win totals of the 12 teams to be split up into two six-team brackets. Springfield Shawnee is one game above .500 at 9-7, Urbana is 8-8 and Northwestern is one game below .500 at 8-9. That pits 5-13 Tippecanoe and 4-14 Bellefontaine against each other for one of the final few seeds, with Greenville a practical lock for the 12th seed at 0-17.

• Division III

The Division III Northmont/Butler will likely be the messiest of the draws, with a pair of state-ranked teams and a whole lot of quality squads.

Anna is currently 16-1 and ranked No. 6 in the state, while Brookville is 16-2 and ranked No. 9 in the state. Madison (17-2), National Trail (17-2) and Twin Valley South (15-2) all also only have two losses, and seven more teams in the 23-team field — Troy Christian (13-5), Stivers (13-4), Waynesville (13-6), West Liberty-Salem (11-8), Arcanum (11-7), Versailles (10-9) and Bethel (10-9) — all have double digits in wins, too, with four different brackets to choose from. Bethel will be hoping to keep a run of three straight district finals appearances going, but the Bees will have to be lucky in the draw coming in with a 10-9 record.

Miami East has the 14th-best record in the draw at 8-10, while Milton-Union will avoid getting one of the final seeds for the first time in three years with a 6-12 record. Houston is near the bottom at 4-13, while Dixie will likely be the last seed this year at 0-18.

• Division IV

In the 13-team Division IV Troy sectional, Springfield Catholic Central is the No. 6 team in the latest state poll at 15-2, while Legacy Christian was ranked No. 11 at 17-3. Emmanuel Christian, at 14-4, just upset the Knights in head-to-head play, though, making them a team to avoid, and after that no one else is above .500. Cedarville and Franklin Monroe are both 9-9, and everyone else has struggled, with Newton tied for the ninth-best record at 5-11. East Dayton Christian’s record was not available.

And in the 13-team D-IV Piqua sectional, there is just as much parity in addition to a lack of state-ranked teams. Jackson Center has the best record at 13-4, Fort Loramie is 12-6, Russia is 11-6, Ansonia is 11-7, Botkins is 10-8 and everyone else is below .500. Lehman is in the large middle of the pack at 7-9, while Covington has the third-worst record at 3-15, with the final two seeds up for grabs between 0-15 Bradford and 0-20 Triad.

Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Caillou Monroe dunks the ball as Piqua’s Qurri Tucker defends during a game earlier this season. The boys sectional tournament draw is at 2 p.m. Sunday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_122218lw_troy_cailloumonroe.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Troy’s Caillou Monroe dunks the ball as Piqua’s Qurri Tucker defends during a game earlier this season. The boys sectional tournament draw is at 2 p.m. Sunday. Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Troy Christian’s Brady Clawson hits a layup in traffic during a game earlier this season against Emmanuel Christian. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_012319lw_tc_bradyclawson.jpg Lee Woolery|Miami Valley Today file Troy Christian’s Brady Clawson hits a layup in traffic during a game earlier this season against Emmanuel Christian. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Milton-Union’s A.J. Lovin runs the fast break as Newton’s Ryan Mollette defends during a game earlier this season. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_120818jb_mu_ajlovin.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Milton-Union’s A.J. Lovin runs the fast break as Newton’s Ryan Mollette defends during a game earlier this season. Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Bethel’s Kendal James drives around Tippecanoe’s Ben Sauls during a game earlier this season. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_120418jb_bethel_kendaljames.jpg Josh Brown|Miami Valley Today file Bethel’s Kendal James drives around Tippecanoe’s Ben Sauls during a game earlier this season.