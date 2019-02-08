Bethel girls take down TC North: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

LEWISBURG — The Bethel girls basketball team guaranteed itself a second straight .500 regular season Thursday night.

Bethel improved to 11-10 overall and finished with a 5-7 record in the Cross County Conference after traveling to Tri-County North and picking up a 49-31 victory on the road Thursday.

The Bees were consistent offensively early on, taking a 16-12 lead after one quarter and a 32-21 halftime lead. Tri-County North kept pace in the third quarter, with Bethel leading 41-29 heading into the fourth, but the Bee defense shut down the Panthers in the final quarter, holding them to only two points to finish the game strong.

Olivia Reittinger scored 16 points and Natalie Moorman added 14 to lead Bethel, with McKenna Gray chipping in six.

The Bees will close out the regular season with one last home game, a makeup game Monday against Piqua. Bethel then has a first-round bye in the sectional tournament and will play either Greeneview or Arcanum on Feb. 19 at Covington.

Other scores: Covington 63 (17-3, 10-2 CCC), National Trail 62, 2 OT. Bradford (15-6, 7-5 CCC) 56, Newton (9-12, 6-6 CCC) 22. Piqua (13-7, 9-6 GWOC American North) 63, Greenville 52. Lehman (9-11, 5-1 NWCC) 55, Perry 35. Milton-Union at Madison ppd. to Saturday.

• Wrestling

Tecumseh 46,

Miami East 24

NEW CARLISLE — The Miami East wrestling team struggled at Tecumseh Thursday night, falling 46-24 in a dual.

After falling behind 6-0, Brenden Dalton (220) tied the score at 6-6 with a pin in 1:07. After two more Tecumseh pins and Miami East picking up a forfeit at 106 gave the Arrows an 18-12 lead, David Davis (120) tied the score again at 18-18 with a pin in 1:05. But Tecumseh ran off five straight wins, including three more pins, to take a 43-18 lead, Matt Welker (170) gave the Vikings one more win with a pin in 52 seconds.

Miami East will compete at the Covington Duals Saturday.

