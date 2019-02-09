Miami East boys rout rival Newton: Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s seniors had a big Senior Night against Cross County Conference and county rival Newton Friday night, leading the Viking boys basketball team to a convincing 59-32 victory at home.

Senior Josh Whitt got his first career start for the Vikings, scoring a team-high 13 points — seven of which came in the first quarter. Fellow senior Will Hudson hit a back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the game as Miami East (9-10, 6-4 CCC) jumped out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter, built a 28-14 halftime lead and continued to pull away from there.

Keegan Mahaney equaled the team-high for the Vikings with 13 points and four rebounds off the bench, Hudson finished with 10 points and eight rebounds and senior Parker Heim chipped in six points as 10 of the 12 East players scored on the night.

“We started out hot, and a lot of our guys scored in the end,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “It was a good night for us on Senior Night.”

After hosting a makeup game against Ansonia Saturday, the Vikings have another makeup game on Monday against Anna. And after traveling to Bradford Saturday, Newton (5-13, 2-8 CCC) hosts Russia Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 58,

Greenville 35

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils (6-13, 4-9 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) snapped a four-game losing streak Friday night, finishing off the season sweep of visiting Greenville with a 58-35 win.

Nolan Mader scored 26 points to lead the Devils and Ben Knostman added 12 as Tippecanoe jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and steadily pulled away, leading 30-19 at halftime and 45-28 after three.

After traveling to Oakwood Saturday, Tippecanoe travels to Troy Tuesday to continue a season-ending three-game road trip.

Waynesville 54,

Milton-Union 53

WAYNESVILLE — Two short weeks ago, Milton-Union was blown out by then-state-ranked Waynesville at home.

The rematch went a bit differently Friday night at Waynesville.

The Spartans built a big early lead, only to watch the Bulldogs erase it heading into the fourth quarter of a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rivalry matchup Friday, but in the end Waynesville was able to make plays late to steal a 54-53 victory from visiting Milton-Union.

Waynesville (14-6, 9-2 SWBL Buckeye) led 13-4 after the first quarter and 24-12 at halftime, but the Bulldogs (6-13, 2-8 SWBL Buckeye) outscored them 23-11 in the third to tie the score at 35-35 heading into the final quarter.

A.J. Lovin had 14 points and six assists and Sam Case added 14 points, with the duo combining to hit seven of the team’s 10 3-pointers on the night as the Bulldogs shot 10 for 19 (52.6 percent) from long range. Nathan Brumbaugh added nine points and seven rebounds, Caleb Wintrow scored nine points and Brandon Lavey chipped in five points as the Bulldogs held a four-point lead in the fourth but spent too much energy fighting back to hold on.

“At the half, we were 4 for 21 from the field. We did not shoot the ball well in the first half and dug ourselves a hole,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “In the second half, though, we were 15 for 24 from the field and 8 for 12 from 3 and only had four turnovers. Being down 12 at the half and then putting up 41 points in the second half, I was really proud of the way our guys battled. We’re just getting better every time we step on the court.”

Milton-Union hosts Arcanum Tuesday.

Legacy Christian 50,

Troy Christian 42

XENIA — Troy Christian got its shot at Metro Buckeye Conference-leading Legacy Christian on the road Friday night, but in the end one bad quarter for the Eagles was enough for the Knights to put away a 50-42 victory to clinch the outright league championship.

The Eagles, last year’s outright champion, led 9-6 after the first quarter, but the Knights (18-3, 12-1 MBC) outscored them 19-7 in the second to take a 25-16 lead, and Troy Christian (13-6, 9-3 MBC) never recovered.

Troy Christian hosts New Bremen Tuesday.

Other scores: Covington (4-14, 3-7 CCC) 51, Tri-Village 49. Sidney 72, Piqua (6-14, 3-11 GWOC American North) 41. Twin Valley South 80, Bradford (0-16, 0-10 CCC) 22. Perry 65, Lehman (7-10, 4-3 NWCC) 31.

• Bowling

Troy Sweeps

Tippecanoe

TROY — The Troy bowling teams swept Tippecanoe Friday at Troy Bowl, with the boys winning 2,532-2,295 and the girls winning 2,389-1,583.

For the Troy boys (13-3, 11-3 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division), Jordan Fisher led the way with 256-268—524, Drew Snurr rolled 255-193—448, Carson Rogers rolled 225-199—424, Preston Gambrell rolled 215-166—381, Preston Jackson added a 193 game and Brayden Ganger had a 166.

For the Troy girls (15-1, 14-0 GWOC American North), Cassidy McMullen rolled 241-255—496, Kayleigh McMullen rolled 203-205—408, Alyssa Shilt rolled 169-211—380, Adara Myers rolled 170-170—340 and Kylie Schiml rolled 168-157—325.

Troy hosts Piqua Thursday in the regular season finale, while Tippecanoe hosts Newton Monday to begin a stretch of three matches to close out the season.

• Girls Basketball

Miami East 54,

Northwestern 19

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a win Saturday on the road, coasting to a 54-19 victory at Northwestern to finish 15-7 overall.

Morgan Haney led the Vikings with 22 points, Camryn Miller, Whitley Gross and Lauren Wright each scored six and Maria Staton and Kayly Fetters each added five as Miami East led 16-2 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Miami East opens tournament play against Carlisle Feb. 16 at Covington.

Milton-Union 45,

Madison 36

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union won its third straight Saturday, defeating the Mohawks 45-36 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play on the road.

Olivia Brown had 17 points and five rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (14-6, 8-3 SWBL Buckeye), Kristen Dickison added 16 points and four steals, Morgan Grudich had six points, six rebounds and three assists and Rachel Thompson had four points and four rebounds.

Milton-Union hosts Preble Shawnee Monday.

Newton 69,

Yellow Springs 11

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians cruised past Yellow Springs Saturday at home, holding the Bulldogs to only five first-half points and shutting them out in the third quarter to claim a 69-11 victory.

Camryn Gleason led the Indians with 14 points on the day as everyone got involved for Newton, which finished the regular season at 10-12 overall.

Newton will open sectional tournament play Wednesday in Brookville, taking on Miami Valley.

Other scores: Lehman (10-10) 45, Bellefontaine 34.

