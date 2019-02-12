Miami East falls at state-ranked Anna: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

ANNA — The Miami East boys basketball team got a look at a state-ranked team Monday night.

The Vikings didn’t like what they saw.

Anna, the No. 5 team in the state in the latest Division III poll, jumped out to a 20-point lead after the first quarter of a makeup game Monday night at home, steadily pulling away from there in an 86-43 victory over Miami East in non-league play.

Parker Heim was the only Viking in double figures with 10 points, Brendon Bertsch added six, Aaron Lawrence and Keegan Mahaney each scored six off the bench and Sam Zapadka chipped in five as Anna took a 28-8 lead after the first quarter, led 47-16 at halftime and led 66-30 after three.

“They’re a very tough team, in the top 10 in the state, and unfortunately we didn’t play very well against them,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “We hope to bounce back in our final regular season game.”

Miami East travels to Mississinawa Valley to close out the regular season Friday.

• Girls Basketball

Preble Shawnee 46,

Milton-Union 36

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team battled back and forth with Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Preble Shawnee all night long, but in the end the Bulldogs couldn’t fend off a late Arrow rally in a 46-36 loss.

Milton-Union (14-7, 8-4 SWBL Buckeye) took an early 7-6 lead but was outscored 12-6 in the second quarter to fall behind 18-13 at halftime. A strong third quarter put the Bulldogs on top 28-26 heading into the final quarter, but Preble Shawnee (16-6, 10-2 SWBL Buckeye) outscored them 19-7 in the fourth to claim the win.

Kristen Dickison had 11 points and six rebounds and Morgan Grudich added nine points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Milton-Union. Olivia Brown added six points and six rebounds and Rachel Thompson had six points and three rebounds.

Milton-Union opens sectional tournament play against Greenon Saturday at Covington.

Other scores: Chaminade Julienne 40, Troy Christian (16-5) 31.

• Bowling

Tippecanoe Splits

With Newton

TROY — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team defeated Newton in a non-league matchup at Troy Bowl Monday, winning 2,221-1,813, while the Indian girls were able to earn a split with a win over the Red Devils, 1,727-1,615.

For Tippecanoe’s boys (10-7), Taylor Riggle led the way with 200-235—435, James Ridgeway rolled 206-213—419, Austin Post rolled 173-212—385 and Dalton Grimmett rolled 173-188.

Rick Landwehr led Newton’s boys (7-9) with the high game at 182 and series at 344.

For Newton’s girls (10-4), Anna Baker had the high game of 215 and series of 402.

For Tippecanoe’s girls (6-11), Abigail Lee rolled 161-152—313, Alison Johnston rolled 123-148—271, Mckenzie Dean rolled 126-142—268, Emma Lara rolled 116-137—253 and Taylor Horne rolled 129-117—246.

Tippecanoe travels to Miamisburg Thursday, while Newton closed out the regular season and will now compete in the Division II sectional tournament at Poelking Marian Lanes, with the girls on Wednesday and the boys Thursday. Tippecanoe’s girls will also compete in the D-II sectional on Wednesday, while the Devil boys will compete in the D-I sectional the following week.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.