Bethel’s James posts triple-double in Bees win: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

BRANDT — Bethel’s Kendal James picked the right night to do something he hadn’t done before.

The Bees’ senior leader posted his first career triple-double Tuesday on Senior Night, leading Bethel to a 66-38 victory over Yellow Springs in non-league play.

James finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals on the night, doing a bit — no, a lot — of everything for the Bees, who improved to 11-10 on the season with the win.

Eight of James’ 11 points came in the first half, and then the senior began distributing. Jared Evans finished with a game-high 16 points and Tompson Bean hit four 3-pointers and added 12 points to give Bethel three players in double figures as 10 total Bees scored in the game. Nick Schmidt and Kyle White each had six points and Cade Young and Ethan Rimkus both scored four.

Bethel scored 22 points in the first quarter to take a six-point lead after one, then it doubled that lead and held a 34-22 advantage at halftime. The Bees then outscored the Bulldogs (3-17) 20-11 in the third to carry a 54-33 lead into the final quarter and coasted from there.

Bethel hosts Tri-Village Friday to close out the regular season.

Arcanum 61,

Milton-Union 41

WEST MILTON — Arcanum shot 12 for 23 (52 percent) from 3-point range Tuesday night and shut Milton-Union’s offense down in the second quarter as the Bulldogs fell 61-41 in non-league play.

“Our effort wasn’t where it should have been, and we didn’t play as hard as we needed to play,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “Arcanum is a good team that’s playing real well right now, and we just didn’t do a good job of contesting their shooters. And our defense leads to our offense a lot of the time, so when we’re taking the ball out of the net, that affects us on offense.”

Caleb Wintrow hit three 3s to lead the Bulldogs (6-14) with 11 points and five rebounds, Nathan Brumbaugh added nine points, A.J. Lovin had seven points and five rebounds, Sam Case had six points and Aaran Stone had five points and five rebounds.

After traveling to Preble Shawnee Wednesday for a makeup game, Milton-Union finishes the regular season at Dixie Friday.

New Bremen 41,

Troy Christian 26

TROY — The Troy Christian Eagles dropped their second straight Tuesday night, falling 41-26 to begin a week of three straight home games to finish the regular season.

New Bremen took a 16-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Eagles (13-7) closed the gap slightly to 18-13 at halftime. New Bremen outscored Troy Christian 9-6 in the third quarter and 23-13 in the second half, though, to close out the win.

Chace Varvel scored seven points off the bench to lead the Eagles, Brady Clawson added five points and three rebounds and Jackson Kremer had four points and three rebounds.

Troy Christian hosts Middletown Christian Friday and Miami Valley Saturday to cap off the regular season.

Other scores: Covington (5-14) 55, Lehman (7-12) 44. Russia 57, Newton (6-14) 38. Houston 71, Bradford (0-19) 42. Piqua (7-14, 4-10 GWOC American North) 86, Greenville 79.

• Bowling scores: Boys — Butler 2,616, Tippecanoe (10-8, 8-7 GWOC American North) 2,108. Girls — Butler 1,807, Tippecanoe (6-12, 4-11 GWOC American North) 1,556.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.