Newton’s Baker qualifies for D-II district bowling tourney: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

HUBER HEIGHTS — Newton’s Anna Baker qualified for next week’s district tournament as an individual, nearly rolling a 500 three-game series at Wednesday’s Division II sectional tournament at Poelking Marian Lanes.

Baker rolled 149-182-160—491 to finish 31st individually and grab the seventh of nine individual qualifying spots for the district tournament, leading the Indians to a 13th-place finish on the day as a team with 2,963, missing the cut to qualify as a team by 195 pins.

Avery Hartman rolled 149-158-119—426, Morgan Robbins rolled 143-133-129—405, Deanna Bucholtz rolled 133-122-134—389 and Sarah Mitchell added a 132 game.

Tippecanoe’s girls finished 17th on the day with 2,717. Alison Johnston was 53rd overall to lead the Red Devils with 138-159-133—430, Mckenzie Dean rolled 128-116-154—398, Emma Lara rolled 134-106-154—394, Abigail Lee rolled 141-107-131—379 and Taylor Horne rolled 119-139-95—353.

The district tournament will be Feb. 21 at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

• Boys Basketball

Milton-Union 62,

Preble Shawnee 50

CAMDEN — The Milton-Union boys basketball team picked up its seventh win of the season Wednesday night, equaling the most the team has had in a year since the 2014-15 season.

The Bulldogs still have a chance for more, too.

Milton-Union (7-14, 3-8 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) got payback on Preble Shawnee — which defeated them 40-37 back on Jan. 4 — putting away a 62-50 victory with a big fourth quarter to spoil the Arrows’ Senior Night on the road.

“Our guys played really well. This was probably our best, most-balanced performance of the year offensively and defensively,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “Nathan Brumbaugh and Josh Woodell did an amazing job on their two best players, holding them to a combined 18 points when they average 30. We only had three turnovers as a team, so we took care of the basketball, and Caleb Wintrow shot the ball well.”

Wintrow led the Bulldogs with 23 points and five rebounds, A.J. Lovin added 15 points, Aaran Stone had a double-double off the bench with 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Brumbaugh scored six points.

The Bullldogs led 11-8 after the first but saw that lead trimmed to one at halftime by the Arrows (9-12, 6-5 SWBL Buckeye), 31-30. Milton-Union extended the lead to 42-39 after three quarters and then outscored Preble Shawnee 20-11 in the fourth to seal it, going 8 for 11 (72.7 percent) from the free throw line in the game.

“This was a great win on the road on their Senior Night,” Berner said. “I’m proud of our guys.”

Milton-Union will close out the regular season Friday at Dixie, which the Bulldogs beat 52-40 in the second game of the season.

• Girls basketball score: Division IV sectional tournament at Brookville — No. 6 Bradford (16-6) 65, No. 8 Yellow Springs (11-12) 29.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.