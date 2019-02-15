Newton’s Landwehr qualifies for district bowling tourney: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Newton boys bowling team came up short of qualifying for the district tournament by finishing 18th as a team, but Ricky Landwehr qualified as an individual by finishing fifth.

Newton was 18th on the day with 3,402, 268 pins short of the district cut.

Landwehr, a senior, rolled 236-179-214—629 to finish fifth on the day and claim the second of nine indiviual qualifying spots for next week’s district tournament. Jonathan Maxwell rolled 135-189-151—475, Spencer Newhouse rolled 168-136-165—469, Crile Staudt rolled 134-157-122—413 and Jacob Moore added a 157 game.

The district tournament will be held Thursday at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Tippecanoe Splits

With Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team tuned up for next week’s sectional tournament with a narrow 2,364-2,316 victory over Miamisburg Thursday on the road, while the Red Devil girls — who competed in the sectional tournament the day before — finished off their season with a 1,963-1,494 loss to the Vikings.

James Ridgeway led the Devil boys with 212-254—466, Austin Post rolled 224-194—418, Taylor Riggle rolled 217-177—394, Dalton Grimmett rolled 182-171—353 and Aaron Davis rolled 174-166—340.

Alison Johnston led the way for Tippecanoe’s girls with 159-167—326, Abigail Lee rolled 125-145—270, Emma Lara rolled 130-119—249, Taylor Horne rolled 133-115—248, Ashley Wickline added a 90 game and Reganne Fugate rolled a 54.

Tippecanoe’s boys finished the regular season 11-8, while the Devil girls finished the season 6-13. Both teams will compete in the Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament Saturday at Poelking South Lanes.

• Boys basketball score: Houston 79, Covington (5-15) 65.

• Girls basketball scores: Bradford (17-6) 41, Riverside 32. Lehman (11-10, 6-1 NWCC) 49, Ridgemont 35.

