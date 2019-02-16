Fast start leads Troy past Piqua

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The Troy boys basketball team opened a 21-point halftime lead Friday night at Garbry Gymnasium and held on for a 66-57 win over Piqua in GWOC American North Division action.

Troy improved to 9-12 overall and finished 7-8 in GWOC American North play with the win.

Piqua dropped to 7-15 overall and 4-11 in GWOC American North play with the loss.

Troy, who completed a sweep of the season series, will close the regular season with St. Marys Tuesday.

Piqua will play Centerville in Trotwood D-I sectional action at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Piqua had an early 5-4 lead before Troy began to take control.

Caleb Fogarty and Tre’Vone Archie each hit two free throws before field goals by Fogarty and Caillou Monroe had field goals to make it 12-5.

Chris DeMeo and Austin Stanaford added field goals to make it 16-8 going to the second quarter.

Troy had a 16-2 run to start the second quarter and open a 32-12 lead.

Stanaford began to take control inside, scoring 10 points in the second quarter, while Fogarty scored six and Archie hit a 3-point bomb at the buzzer to make it 41-20 at the break.

But Piqua came out on fire in the third quarter.

With Qurri Tucker and Kameron Darner picking up baskets, Piqua scored the first five points of the quarter.

Trey Richmond scored 10 points in the quarter, including making four straight field goals, the last of which got Piqua within 45-32, and Garrett Schrubb hit a 3 to make it 47-35 with 2:45 to go in the quarter.

Shaeden Olden made a free throw and Archie hit a 3 to take the lead back to 51-35, but Piqua scored six of the final eight points of the quarter.

A Mick Karn 3 got Piqua to get Piqua within 53-41 going to the fourth quarter.

Karn started the fourth quarter with a basket to get Piqua within 10, and that was as close as they got until a steal and layup by Kameron Darner made it 57-48 with 4:47 to go.

Zach Tillman followed with a basket to get Piqua within 57-50, but Monroe answered with a 3. Schrubb brought Piqua back within eight twice on baskets, but that was as close as the Indians could get.

Stanaford led Troy with 18 points, while Fogarty scored 16. Archie netted 12 and Monroe scored 11.

Richmond led Piqua with 13 points, while Tucker scored 12. Karn netted 10 and Tillman added nine, while Schrubb finished with seven.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

Piqua senior Qurri Tucker, 1, maneuvers areound Troy’S Brayden Siler, 4 https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_021519mju_bb_phs_1.jpg Piqua senior Qurri Tucker, 1, maneuvers areound Troy’S Brayden Siler, 4 Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Trey Richmond, 3, drives to the hoops against Troy’s Austin Stanaford, 3 https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_021519mju_bb_phs_3.jpg Trey Richmond, 3, drives to the hoops against Troy’s Austin Stanaford, 3 Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Zach Tillman, 21, pulls down a rebound against the Trojans. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_021519mju_bb_phs_21.jpg Zach Tillman, 21, pulls down a rebound against the Trojans. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Troy’s Caleb Fogarty, 12, lays up a shot https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_021519mju_bb_ths_12.jpg Troy’s Caleb Fogarty, 12, lays up a shot Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Tre’Vone Archie, 11, puts up a shot for Troy https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_021519mju_bbths_11.jpg Tre’Vone Archie, 11, puts up a shot for Troy Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_MU2_0129.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Troy’s Caleb Fogarty, 12, lays up a shot https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_021519mju_bb_thumbnail.jpg Troy’s Caleb Fogarty, 12, lays up a shot Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today