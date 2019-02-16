Springfield girls rally to knock off Piqua in D-I action

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — For the Piqua girls basketball team, it was an amazing season with a number of breakthroughs.

The Indians won 14 games for the first time since 1986-87 and had a winning season for the first time in 17 years.

But, ending a 17-year tournament drought will have to wait until next season.

The Indians held a 36-29 halftime lead on Springfield at halftime, but managed just 14 points in the second half of a 58-50 loss in Troy D-I sectional action.

Piqua closes the season at 14-9.

Springfield, 9-14, will play Fairmont at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Despite making just four of 28 field goal attempts in the second half, Piqua still led 45-36 with 23.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

But, Trinity Morton-Nooks hit a three and a Piqua turnover led to a layup Mickayla Perdue before the buzzer to cut the Piqua lead to 45-41.

That momentum carried over to the fourth quarter as Springfield outscored Piqua 17-5, with Perdue scoring 14 of the points as she took over the game.

After two free throws by Yeomans, Springfield ran off seven straight points to take a 48-47 lead, its first since the opening quarter, with 6:00 remaining.

Piqua briefly took the lead back when Hailey McPherson made the Indians only field goal of the fourth quarter for a 49-48 lead with 5:33 to go.

But, Piqua could manage only one point the rest of the game.

Perdue was unstoppable in the fourth quarter and the Wildcats spent the last two minutes at the line, making enough free throws to finish off the win.

The game started with Springfield taking an early 9-2 lead, but after that the first half was all Piqua. The Indians consistently beat the Wildcats press for easy baskets.

Kenzie Anderson had a five-point first quarter as Piqua took a 20-15 lead and Izzy Kidwell scored all 13 of her points in the opening half and Yeomans added 11.

But, the second half was a very different story, ending an amazing season for the Lady Indians.

Yeomans led the way with 20 points to go with Kidwell’s 13.

Anderson scored seven and Hailey McPherson added six.

Perdue finished with a game-high 28 points and five rebounds.

Morton-Nooks added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Amaya Barnes grabbed six rebounds.

Piqua was 14 of 49 from the floor for 29 percent and 18 of 30 from the line for 60 percent.

Springfield was 22 of 54 from the floor for 41 percent and 12 of 20 fron the line for 60 percent.

The Wildcats won the battle of the boards 25-22 and had 18 turnovers to Piqua’s 20.

It was the finals game for Kidwell, McPherson, Bachman and Skylar Sloan — and they went out leading the team to a breakthrough season that didn’t end the way they had hoped.

BOXSCORE

Piqua (50)

Tylah Yeomans 6-8-20, Izzy Kidwell 4-2-13, Hailey McPherson 2-2-6, Kelsey Bachman 1-1-3, Kenzi Anderson 1-4-7, Reagan Toopes 0-0-0, Karley Johns 0-1-1, Skylar Sloan 0-0-0. Totals: 14-18-50.

Springfield (58)

Amaya Barnes 1-1-3, Mickayala Perdue 10-7-28, Trinity Morton-Nooks 7-1-16, Camaya Calloway 2-0-4, Ty’Marah DeArmond 2-0-4, Jayla Huguely 0-0-0, Lauren Tate 0-0-0, Carissa Davis 0-3-3. Totals: 22-12-58.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Kidwell (3), Anderson. Springfield: Perdue, Morton-Nooks.

Score By Quarters

Piqua 20 36 45 50

Springfield 15 29 41 58

Records: Piqua 14-9, Springfield 9-14.