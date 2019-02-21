Eagles girls’ season ends in loss to Franklin Monroe: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

BROOKVILLE — The Troy Christian girls basketball team struggled the first time it played Franklin Monroe.

Wednesday night’s postseason matchup didn’t go much better.

The Eagles, seeded fourth in the Division IV sectional tournament, hung with the third-seeded Jets for a half Wednesday night at Brookville High School, but Franklin Monroe pulled away in the second half to claim a 43-28 victory and advance to next week’s sectional title game.

Troy Christian — which lost to the Jets 43-19 back on Jan. 26, a game in which no Eagle player scored more than four points — kept the score close at the break, trailing only by seven at 22-15. But Franklin Monroe stayed consistent in the second half and put the game away.

Sarah Earhart had 12 points to lead Troy Christian, which finished the season 17-7.

The Jets (18-6) will face No. 2 Covington in the sectional championship game Feb. 27 at Brookville.

Other scores: Division IV — No. 2 Covington 77, No. 14 Jefferson 8. No. 3 Russia 47, No. 6 Lehman 38.

• Bowling

D-I Girls

Sectional PPD.

KETTERING — Wednesday’s sudden early-morning winter weather and slick road conditions caused the Division I girls sectional bowling tournament at Poelking Woodman Lanes, where Troy and Piqua were set to compete, to be postponed.

The tournament will now be held on Friday at Woodman Lanes.

