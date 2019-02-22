Watson receives national honor; Borchers sets UD record; Horner runs for Toledo

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has named Edison State Community College freshman Lacey Watson (Davenport North HS, Rock Island, IL) the Division II Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 11-17.

The 6-foot-5-inch guard/forward has been a scoring machine for Edison State this season.

Last week was no different as Watson averaged above 28 points per game on the week to help guide the Chargers to three wins and earn the latest NJCAA DII Player of the Week.

In three games played, Watson averaged 28.3 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, and had a field goal percentage of 49.2.

Borchers sets

UD record

GENEVA, Ohio – In the finals tuneup for this weekend’s A-10 indoor track and field meet, former Russia standout Emily Borchers set a University of Dayton women’s track and field school record at the SPIRE Invitational.

Borchers won the 5,000-meter race in a school record time of 16:39.17.

At the A-10 indoor meet last year, Borchers was third in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 9:47.15 and finished second in the mile in a time of 4:54.37.

Horner runs

for Toledo

TOLDEDO —- Former Covington standout Rayna Horner is a freshman on the University of Toledo women’s track and field team.

Earlier this indoor season, Horner teamed with Christina Johnson, Nautica Hill and and Yana Khabina for a time of of 3:48.84 in the 1,600-meter relay, the second fastest time in school history.