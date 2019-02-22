Versailles bowlers advance to D-II state; Piqua’s Jenkins advances to D-I district

Staff Reports

BEAVERCREEK — Both the Versailles boys and girls bowling teams qualified for state by finishing third in the D-II district tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

The Versailles boys had a 3,958 total.

Justin Heitkamp led the Tigers, finishing second overall with games of 194, 216 and 257 for a 667 series.

Tyler Gephart had games of 233, 195 and 184 for a 612 series, while Jay Mumaw rolled games of 223, 170 and 186 for a 579 series.

Landon Henry had games of 160, 197 and 194 for a 551 series, while Mattew Francis had games of 201, 187 and 162 for a 550 series.

Russia’s Kaleb Sowards also competed at district, rolling games of 207, 166 and 218 for a 591 series.

Versailles girls had a total of 3,592.

Morgan Heitkamp led the Lady Tigers, finishing sixth overall with games of 182, 225 and 183 fo a 590 series.

Haddi Treon rolled games of 148, 184 and 198 for a 530 series, while Morgan Barlage had games of 185, 181 and 159 for a 525 series.

Kalysta Thobe had games of 160, 166 and 167 for a 493 series, while Natalie York rolled a 178 game.

Russia girls finished seventh with a 3,236 total.

Rebecca Osborne had games of 176, 172 and 170 for a 518 series, while Savannah Albers had games of 156, 109 and 182 for a 507 series.

Samantha Gaerke rolled games of 155, 169 and 156 for a 480 series, while Jalynn Osborne had games of 156, 150 and 163 for a 469 series.

Klaryssa O’Reilly had games of 140, 144 and 129 for a 413 series.

Jenkins advances

to D-I district

DAYTON — Piqua senior Austin Jenkins advanced to the D-I district bowling tournament.

Jenkins finished 14th at the sectional at Poelking Lanes with a 619 series, on games of 191, 205 and 223.

Piqua finished 16th as a team with a 3,414 total.

Nick Jess rolled games of 145, 156 and 156 for a 457 series, while Shane Kerrigan had games of 156, 158 and 133 for a 447 series.

Ryan Fleisher had games of 155 and 190, Ethan Snyder had games of 145 and 134 and Ethan Gevedon rolled games of 133 and 128.