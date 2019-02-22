Versailles girls handle Northeastern in Covington D-III action

By Rob Kiser

COVINGTON —- Fans for Thursday’s Anna-Greenon game Thursday might have done a double take when they walked in the gym if they arrived after the Versailles-Northeastern game had begun in Covington D-III sectional action.

The scoreboard showed the visitors leading 35-1 at halftime and winless Northeastern was wearing their maroon visitors uniforms.

But, one of the biggest upsets in the state wasn’t underway.

While, Versailles was wearing its home white uniforms, the Lady Tigers were visitors on the scoreboard.

And as usual, it was because Jacki Stonebraker’s team was prepared for anything.

“Someone told Northeastern they were visitors,” Stonebraker said. “So, they brought their visitors uniforms. But, we always bring both (home and away) with us. So, we just put on our white uniforms.”

On the court, it wasn’t hard to tell the teams apart.

Northeastern’s only field goal came from Katie Baneck with 6:36 remaining in the third quarter.

Versailles opened a 24-1 lead after one quarter and cruised to the victory.

The Lady Tigers led 35-1 at halftime and 52-4 after three quarters before settling for a 61-4 victory.

Versailles, 19-5, advances to play Anna at 7 p.m. Monday in the second of three sectional title games that night. Miami East and West Liberty-Salem will play at 5:30 p.m., with Arcanum and Waynesville meeting in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m.

Northeastern closes at 0-22.

And unlike its tournament opener against Urbana last week, Versailles came out clicking on all cylinders against the Jets.

Liz Ording had five points in the opening quarter and Lindsey Winner and Brooke Stonebraker both added four.

“We did play well,” Jacki Stonebraker said. “And we did a great job of sharing the ball tonight. That was important.”

And Stonebraker wanted to see her team play at a high level —- with a tough game coming up Monday.

And that’s exactly what she saw.

“We didn’t get out and run the floor,” she said. “We needed to play like we play.”

Winner led a balanced Versailles attack with 12 points, while Ording had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Liz Watren scored 10 points and Kesley Custenborder scored eight.

Savannah Toner had six points and eight rebounds, Caitlin McEldowney scored six points and Stonebraker pulled down five rebounds.

Versailles was 26 of 63 from the floor for 41 percent and five of 15 from the line for 33 percent.

Northeastern was one of 16 from the floor for six percent and two of four from the line for 50 percent.

Versailles won the battle of the boards 42-11 and had seven turnovers —- most coming after they emptied the bench —- to Northeastern’s 22.

Now, the preliminaries are over.

“We look forward to the challenge, no matter who we play,” Stonebraker said.

And they will come prepared with both sets of uniforms.

BOXSCORE

Versailles (61)

Caitlin McEldowney 2-2-6, Hannah Barga 0-0-0, Liz Ording 4-3-11, Lindsey Winner 6-0-12, Kelsey Custenborder 3-0-8, Savannah Toner 3-0-6, Liz Watren 4-0-10, Brooke Stonebraker 2-0-4, Caitlyn Luthman 1-0-2, Rachel Lyons 0-0-0, Kate Griesdorn 0-0-0, Abby Stammen 1-0-2, Emma George 0-0-0, Katelyn Marshal 0-0-0. Totals: 26-5-61.

Northeastern (4)

Katie Baneck 1-0-2, Hailey Baker 0-0-0, Katelyn Dietrich 0-1-1, Megan Davis 0-0-0, Katie Thompson 0-1-1, Bailey Brandenburg 0-0-0, Kelsie Richards 0-0-0, Kelis Hayes 0-0-0, Kylie Richards 0-0-0. Totals: 1-2-4.

3-point field goals —- Versailles: Custenborder (2), Watren (2).

Score By Quarters

Versailles 24 35 52 61

Northeastern 1 1 4 4

Records: Versailles 19-5, Northeastern 0-22.