Tipp’s Cook advances to finals at D-II state swimming: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

CANTON — Tippecanoe’s Alexis Cook will have something of an uphill battle in the finals as she looks to reach the podium at state again.

Cook, who placed eighth in the 50 free as a junior last season, advanced the the finals in both of her individual events during the preliminary round of the Division II state swimming meet Thursday night at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton — but still needing to climb a few spots to get back onto the podium.

Cook, a senior, was 13th in the 100 free (53:38 seconds) and 15th in the 50 free (24.4 seconds), with the top 16 reaching Friday night’s finals. The top eight placers in the finals reach the podium. In addition, the 200 free relay team of Cook, Kathryn Oen, Tori Prenger and Simone King finished 23rd (1:43.45).

On the boys side, Tippecanoe’s Matthew Poynter qualified for the finals in the 200 free, swimming 1:47.79 to finish 16th and grab the final qualifying spot heading into the finals.

Bethel’s Brandon Moore narrowly missed making the cut for the finals — by 0.07 seconds — finishing 17th in 49.56 seconds.

The finals were slated to begin at 5 p.m. Friday night in Canton.

• Bowling

D-I Sectional

KETTERING — The Troy boys bowling team qualifed for next week’s district as a team, while the Tippecanoe Red Devils had a pair of individual qualifiers at the Division I sectional tournament Thursday at Poelking Woodman Lanes.

Troy’s boys finished seventh with 3,771, with the top 10 teams advancing.

Brayden Ganger led the Trojans, rolling 187-215-171—573 to finish 25th individually. Jordan Fisher rolled 204-212-143—559, Preston Jackson rolled 163-189-197—549, Carson Rogers rolled 198-202-149—549, Preston Gambrell added games of 208-147 and Drew Snurr added a 177 game.

Tippecanoe’s boys were 15th as a team with 3,451.

James Ridgeway was 26th individually and grabbed the sixth of 10 individual qualifying spots with 221-162-183—566, while teammate Austin Post rolled 133-196-218—547 to grab the seventh individual berth. Taylor Riggle rolled 144-161-161—466, Aaron Davis rolled 169-204 and Dalton Grimmett rolled 141-124.

The boys district tournament will be held Feb. 27 at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

D-II District

BEAVERCREEK — Newton’s Anna Baker and Rick Landwehr both competed in the Division II district tournament Thursday at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek, both coming up short of qualifying for state.

On the girls side, Baker rolled 185-206-133—524 to finish 20th individually, with 562 being the cut to qualify for the state tournament. And on the boys side, Landwehr rolled 182-167-147—496 to place 69th individually, with 643 being the cut to reach state.

