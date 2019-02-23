Tipp swims at state, Troy bowling qualifies for district: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

CANTON — Two Tippecanoe High School swimmers finished the season on the state’s biggest stage Friday night as Alexis Cook and Matthew Poynter competed in the Division II state finals at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Cook, a senior and state placer last season as a junior, held to her spot after Thursday’s prelims in both of her events, finishing 13th in the 100 free in 53.52 seconds and 15th in the 50 free in 24.7 seconds

On the boys side, Tippecanoe’s Matthew Poynter senior finished his career in the finals of the 200 free, moving up one place from his spot after Thursday’s prelims and placing 15th in 1:47.1.

• Bowling

D-I Sectional

KETTERING — The Troy girls bowling team may have had to wait an extra two days, but it was still worth it.

After the tournament had been postponed on Wednesday, the Trojans finished fourth in the 22-team field at the Division I sectional bowling tournament Friday at Poelking Woodman Lanes, getting everyone involved and rolling 3,608 as a team to qualify for next week’s district tournament.

Cassidy McMullen led the way with a top-five finish, placing fifth individually with 179-227-178—584. Kayleigh McMullen rolled 155-187-226—568, Stephanie Crider rolled 157-166-205—528, Alyssa Shilt rolled games of 196-171, Kylie Schiml added games of 167-156, Morgan Shilt rolled a 142 game and Adara Myers added a 131.

The Trojan girls will bowl at the district tournament Feb. 28 at Beaver-Vu Bowl, with the Troy boys competing at district on Wednesday.

• Boys basketball scores

Saturday — Division II sectional: No. 8 Meadowdale 45, No. 10 Tippecanoe (7-16) 44. Division IV sectional: Fairlawn 50, Lehman (8-15) 30. Friday — Division I sectional: No. 1 Centerville 64, No. 19 Piqua (7-16) 29. Division IV Sectional: No. 2 Fort Loramie 73, No. 11 Covington (5-18) 47.

Editor’s note: For more information on the weekend’s boys basketball tournament games, look in Tuesday’s Miami Valley Today.

