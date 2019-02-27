Busy weekend for local athletes

Staff Writer

CLAYTON —- In a result that was no surprise, the seventh seeded Versailles boys basketball team handled fifth seed Twin Valley South 53-45 Tuesday in Northmont D-III sectional action.

Versailles, 13-10, will play fourth seed Brookville, 21-3, for the sectional title at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Tigers took an early lead on a Ryan Martin three and led 12-8, 26-14 and 38-27 at the quarter breaks.

Evan Hiestand led the Tigers with 20 points, while Martin added 12.

Michael Stammen and Connor Vanskyock both scored nine points.

There will be two local teams in action in the Piqua D-IV sectional Thursday.

Russia, 14-8, will play 12-11 Fairlawn at 6 p.m., followed by 0-22 Bradford and 18-5 Jackson Center at 7:30 p.m.

The winners will play for the sectional title at 7 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Times have been annunced for Saturday’s Southwest District girls basketball district finals.

In Springfield Division III play, 20-5 Versailles will play Williamsburg at 11 a.m.

In Troy Division IV action, the winner of Wednesday’s games between Covington and Franklin Monroe and Russia and Legacy Christian will play at 1 p.m.

The winner of Wednesday’s game between Bradford and Tri-Village will play Cincinnati Country Day at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

D-I

Piqua’s Austin Jenkins just missed qualifying for the state tournament at Wednesday’s D-I district tournament.

Jenkins rolled a 622 series and was one spot from qualifying.

D-II

Versailles boys and girls will both be competing in the D-II state tournamnet at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl this weekend.

The girls will bowl on Friday and the boys will bowl on Saturday.

WRESTLING

A number of local wrestlers will be competing in the D-I and D-III district tournaments this weekend.

The D-I tournament is Friday and Saturday at Trent Arena.

Wrestling for Piqua will be David Stumpff (113) and Lance Reaves-Hicks (285).

Wrestling begins at 4 p.m. Friday, with the second round beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with the finals set for 6 p.m.

The top four in each weight class will advance to state.

Hobart Arena will host the D-III meet Friday and Saturday and Covington, Lehman Catholic and Versailles all have wrestlers competing.

Wrestling for Covington will be Kellan Anderson (106), Cael Vanderhorst (113), Riley Richards (126), Connor Sindelir (132), Austin Flick (145), Keringten Martin (152), Dylan Burns (160), Duncan Cooper (170), Gavin McReynolds (182) and Jesse Fisher (195).

Wrestling for Lehman Catholic will be Ethan Knapke (170).

Wrestling for Versailles will be Mike Reed (106), Kobe Epperly (113), Jacob Poling (126), Carson Bey (132), Nick Monnier (138), Noah Barga (145), Cael Bey (152), Tyler Gigandet (170), Derek Cavin (182) and Isaac Grilliot (195).

Wrestling begins at 3 p.m. Friday, with the second round starting at 7 p.m.

Action will get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the finals set for 3 p.m.

The top four in each weight class will advance on to the district tournament.