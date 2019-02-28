Troy girls bowling advances to state for 5th straight year

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

BEAVERCREEK — Troy’s girls bowling team had lots of questions to answer coming into this season, particularly after the graduation of the most decorated senior class in the program’s history.

Thursday, it got a chance to answer the biggest of them.

The Trojan girls will be making their fifth consecutive state tournament appearance this season, grabbing the fifth and final qualifying spot at Thursday’s Division I district tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek by rolling 3,813.

Troy remained in either the fourth or fifth spots most of the day, with the top five teams qualifying for state. Entering baker play after the first three games of regular bowling, though, the Trojans were only three pins above the cut, with Beavercreek hot on their heels. In the final baker game, Troy needed a 176 to wrap up fifth place — and rolled a 195.

Freshman Kayleigh McMullen led the Trojans on the day, rolling 195-235-205—635, with senior Cassidy McMullen right behind with 221-179-184—584. Senior Stephanie Crider rolled 136-192-164—492 and freshman Kylie Schiml rolled 189-195-160-544. And after senior Alyssa Shilt, who rolled a 159 in the first game, could not continue due to illness, her freshman sister Morgan Shilt stepped in and rolled 145-141 to help keep the Trojans above the cut line.

The Trojan girls will be joined by the Troy boys, who qualified for state for the first time since 2013 on Wednesday at the boys district tournament.

Also on Wednesday, two Tippecanoe boys competed as individuals at district. Austin Post finished tied for 49th, rolling 192-168-242—602 and James Ridgeway finished 65th, rolling 216-181-191—588. The cut to qualify for state as an individual was 714.

