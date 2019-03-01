Four wrestlers alive in D-I district wrestling tournament; Troy Christian, Covington 1-2 in Troy D-III tournament

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

KETTERING — Troy freshman Zach Evans shook off some early nerves in his opening match at the Kettering D-I district tournament, while Troy’s Shane Shoop (170) and Piqua’s David Stumpff (113) and Lance Reaves-Hicks (285) all dropped their opening matches.

Evans gave up an early takedown before taking control in the. final two periods and pinning Harrison senior Sam Schmerr in 5:42.

“Definitely, I had a lot of jitters at the start,” Evans said. “That did (have everything to do with giving up a takedown).”

But, Evans responded in the second period.

He recorded a reversal and takedown to go up 4-3 and then added a three-point nearfall to take a 7-3 lead to the final period.

“It is tough when you get off to a late start like Zach (Evans) did,” Troy coach Doug Curnes said. “But, he was able to catchup and got back to being Zach Evans in the second period.”

Both felt his nearfall to end the period was huge.

“I could tell he was running out of gas,” Evans said. “He wasn’t going to be able to take me down. I have trained for more than this match and he wasn’t going to be able to score on me.”

Curnes agreed it was a pivotal point.

“Sometimes, all it takes is takedown or escape,” Curnes said. “Physically, you are there but when you get three or four points down, it can break you mentally. And that is what it looked like happened.”

Evans had an escape and a takedown to make it 10-3 to start the third period, then hit a three-point nearfall that led to the pin.

“It felt great to get the pin,” Evans said.

Curnes said it was icing on the cake.

“The number one goal is to be coming back for the next match,” Curnes said.

Evans ran into a tough match in the quarterfinals, dropping a 16-0 tech fall to Elder sophomore Jack Roth, 26-13.

Evans returns to the mat this morning, wrestling Edgewood freshman Brady Flick and needing three straight wins to earn a state berth.

Evans brings a record 26-9 into the match, while Flick is 14-12.

Troy senior Shane Shoop ran into a tough kid in the opening round losing to Harrison senior Simon Shirley, 35-6.

Shirley was leading 10-3 when he pinned Shoop at the 3:17 mark.

“He (Simon Shirley) is a real solid guy,” Curnes said. “It is not like Shane (Shoop) didn’t do anything he had an escape and a reversal. We had trouble with a solid move by him. That’ a kid that is probably going to end up in the finals.”

Shoop bounced back by pinning Evan McHugh of Anderson in 29 seconds in a consolation match.

Shoop, 16-7, will wrestle Elder senior John Connors, 23-13, this morning and needs three straight wins to get to state.

Piqua’s Stumpff lost a heartbreaker in the opening round.

Stumpff, a freshman, was wrestling Beavercreek junior Spencer Bullen.

Stumpf had an escape and takedown in the second period to take a 3-0 lead.

He maintained that lead into the. final 30 seconds.

He was still up 3-1 in the final 10 seconds when Bullen recorded a takedown to force overtime.

Bullen then recorded a quick takedown in overtime to win 5-3.

“He (David Stumpff) was doing a great job with his hands and being aggressive,” Kaye said. “He got away from that at the end and got real conservative.”

Stumpff bounced back with a pin of Brody Esterkamp of Harrison, 5-20 in 2:44.

Stumpff, 23-11, will wrestle Fairfield junior Andrew Newkirk, 29-10 this morning, needing to win three straight matches to get to state.

Reaves-Hicks, a sophomore, faced Xenia senior Peyton Bartley, who had beaten him 16-6 earlier this season.

While Reaves-Hicks was close to hitting several moves, he was trailing 6-1 when Bartley pinned him at the 3:57 mark.

“He definitely had some opportunities,” Kaye said about Reaves-Hicks. “They just have to put these matches behind them and get ready for the consolations. And that is not easy to do down here.”

Reaves-Hicks was able to do that as well.

He pinned Winton Woods freshman Andrew Thompson in 1:33.

Reaves-Hicks, 30-15, will wrestle Northmont junior Seth Frantz, 38-6, this morning, needing three straight wins to advance to state.

Troy D-III

TROY — Troy Christian and Covington are 1-2 in the team standings after the opening night of wrestling at the Troy D-III wrestling tournament Friday, while Miami East is fifth.

The following local wrestlers advanced to today’s semifinals in the Troy Division III meet at Hobart Arena.

Covington: Kellan Anderson (106), Cael Vanderhorst (113), Keringten Martin (152), Gavin McReynolds (182).

Miami East: Olivia Shore (106), Max Shore (113), Jarret Winner (182), Brenden Dalton (220).

Milton-Union: Dylan Schenck (152).

Troy Christian: Caleb Schroerr (106), Ethan Turner (126), Austin Awan (138), Ryan Whitten (145), Craig Montgomery (170), Nick Baker (220).

Versailles: Jacob Poling (126).

Numerous wrestlers are still alive in consolations.

Wrestling gets underway again at 10 a.m. this morning.