Versailles girls cruise ti sixth straight D-III district title

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

SPRINGFIELD — At this time of year, GPS isn’t necessary for the Versailles girls basketball bus or the Lady Tiger fans.

The path from Versailles to Springfield High School is one well traveled.

The Lady Tigers, 21-5, won their sixth straight D-III district title Saturday — all played at Springfield High School.

This won by a 53-12 score over Williamsburg, 20-5.

The Lady Tigers will now return to Springfield to play 24-0 Waynesville at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“Our goal every year is to get to Springfield,” Versailles coach Jacki Stonebraker said.

An making multiple trips — as they are doing for the sixth straight year.

And Versailles made it look easy against Williamsburg Saturday.

After Lindsey Winner hit a baseline jumper, Caitlin McEldowney buried two threes to put the Lady Tigers in front 8-0 and Williamsburg never got untracked.

“It does (give her confidence) hitting a couple shots like that,” MeEldowney said.

And it broke down whatever the Wildcats had hoped to do defensively.

“We knew we had an advantage in the post,” Stonebraker said. “But, we knew they were going to try to do some double teams. Caitlin (McEldowney) hitting those shots just opened up everything for us.”

Versailles led 18-4 after one quarter, increased the margin to 28-4 at halftime and put the running clock in play with a 45-10 lead after three quarters.

And, as they always do, the Lady Tigers are playing their best basketball when it matters most.

“I think it is the practices,” Liz Ording, who had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, said. “We have been working really hard in practice. We are coming off the high of winning state in volleyball and just want to keep it going.”

Ording admitted the big challenge Saturday was staying focused.

“It can be a challanege at times,” she said. “We just want to play the way we can play.”

McEldowney probably said it best.

“Coach told us to go out and play like Lady Tigers,” McEldowney said.

McEldowney led the Lady Tigers with 12 points.

Winner added eight points and five rebounds and Hannah Barga scored six points.

Kiana Dauwe led Williamsburg with six points.

Versailles was 21 of 52 from the floor for 40 percent and six of eight from the line for 75 percent.

Williamsburg was six of 35 from the floor for 17 percent and did not shoot a free throw.

The Tigers doubled the Wildcats on the board 36-18 and had eight turnovers to Williamsburg’s 14.

“This never gets old,” Stonebraker said after cutting down the final strand of a sixth straight district championship net. “We know Waynesville will be (a big challenge).”

And the Lady Tigers and their fans know the way to Springfield.

BOXSCORE

Versailles (53)

Caitlin McEldowney 5-0-12, Hannah Barga 2-1-6, Liz Ording 4-3-11, Lindsey Winner 4-0-8, Kelsey Custenborder 1-0-3, Liz Watren 1-0-3, Savannah Toner 1-2-4, Brooke Stonebraker 2-0-4, Caitlyn Luthman 0-0-0, Kate Griesdorn 0-0-0, Rachel Lyons 1-0-2, Abby Stammen 0-0-0, Emma George 0-0-0, Katelyn Marshal 0-0-0. Totals: 21-6-53.

Williamsburg (12)

Emily Hart 0-0-0, Camille McManus 0-0-0, Jessica Chase 2-0-4, Madi Ogden 0-0-0, Paige Fisher 0-0-0, Kiana Dauwe 3-0-6, Katie Ervin 1-0-2, Kirstyn Thomas 0-0-0. Totals: 6-0-12.

3-point field goals — Versailles: McEldowney (2), Barga, Custenborder, Watren.

Score By Quarters

Versailles 18 28 45 53

Williamsburg 4 4 10 12

Records: Versailles 21-5, Williamsburg 20-5.