Trojans compete at state gymnastics, district wrestling

HILLIARD — Troy’s Lizzie Deal and Sarah Kraynek both competed in one event in the individual competition during the Division I state gymnastics tournament Saturday at Hilliard Bradley High School, with Deal placing in the top 10 to finish her career.

Deal, a senior, finished tied for eighth in the beam with 9.250, while Kraynek, a junior, finished tied for 16th in the vault with 9.1.

Troy had qualified as a team two of the past three years, placing ninth last season and sixth in 2015-16. Also last year, Deal placed fifth in the all-around competition as an individual.

• Wrestling

D-I District

KETTERING — After a loss in Friday night’s opening round, Troy’s Shane Shoop was one win away from wrestling all the way back to qualify for the state wrestling tournament.

In the end, though, the 170-pounder lost in the consolation semifinal round — the “blood round” — and came up just short of a state berth at the finals of the Division I district tournament Saturday at Fairmont’s Trent Arena.

Shoop began his march Friday night with a win in the first consolation round, then on Saturday he defeated Elder’s John Conners 11-8 and pinned Western Brown’s Dylan Mosher in 4:16 to get the the get-to-state match. But he was defeated there 8-4 by West Clermont’s Matt Lewis, dropping him to the match for fifth-or-sixth place, with only the top four getting to state. Shoop ended up placing sixth, losing by pinfall in 1:58 to Stebbins’ Marvelous Rutledge in the finals.

And Troy freshman Zach Evans (106) after a loss in the quarterfinals, beat Edgewood’s Brady Flick 5-0 in the second consolation round but lost by default in the third consolation round to Oak Hills Brandon Mitchell, eliminating him from state contention.

Piqua’s David Stumpff (113) lost his second consolation round match in a pin in 2:29 to Fairfield’s Andrew Newkirk, and Lance Reaves-Hicks (285) was disqualified in his second consolation round match, eliminating them both from contention.

D-II District

WILMINGTON — The Division II district tournament was a struggle for a young Tippecanoe wrestling team, with only one wrestler winning a match on the weekend as the tournament’s finals were held Saturday in Wilmington.

Blake Ballard (138) won his first-round match on Friday, pinning McClain’s Jake Krafthefer in 4:55, but after that he lost 11-4 in the quarterfinals to Monroe’s Alex Pitsch and lost by 12-0 major decision to Indian Hill’s Jaden Anderson and was eliminated from state contention. Alec Smallwood (113) and Blake Cyphers (160), the Red Devils’ other two district qualifiers, went 0-2 on the weekend.

