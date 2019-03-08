Troy girls bowling places seventh at state tournament

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

COLUMBUS — The Troy girls bowling team made its fifth straight state appearance.

But, like last year, that was the end of the Trojans’ run.

Troy sat in sixth place after the championship bracket cut, with the top eight qualifying for head-to-head baker play to decide the champion. But the Trojans lost in the opening round of bracket play, falling in four games to North Canton Hoover to finish in seventh place at the Division I state bowling tournament Friday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Troy placed fifth last year, was the state runner-up two years ago, was the state champion in 2015-16 and finished 11th in the first year of the run. This was the fourth year in a row that the Trojans made the championship bracket cut.

Troy rolled individual games of 853-875-826 and three baker games of 163-183-173 to total 3,072 and go into the championship round in sixth place, taking on No. 3 North Canton Hoover, which rolled 3,220. The Trojans then dropped the first two baker games, won the third to stay alive but dropped the fourth to bow out of the tournament, with the scores 186-136, 182-176, 148-183, 172-162.

Centerville defeated Beavercreek 3-2 to win the team title, while Stow-Munroe Falls freshman Jillian Martin won the individual title with 265-213-190—668.

Freshman Kayleigh McMullen led the Trojans on the day, rolling 185-191-179-555 to finish tied for 20th individually. Two other Trojans finished in the top 50 — Alyssa Shilt was 24th, rolling 173-203-166—542 and Stephanie Crider was 30th with 177-169-190—536. Cassidy McMullen rolled 149-175-143—471 and Kylie Schiml added games of 169-136.

It was the final match for Troy’s three seniors Cassidy McMullen, Alyssa Shilt and Stephanie Crider.

Troy’s boys bowling team will compete at the state tournament Saturday.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.