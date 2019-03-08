Shore’s historic run comes to end

By David Fong

Regionl Sports Editor

COLUMBUS — It sometimes felt as though Olivia Shore was carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders.

Actually, her shoulder. Singular.

That’s because the Miami East sophomore — who came to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III state wrestling tournament, made history, electrified the crowd and gave hope to a generation of young girls — did it all while competing with a bad shoulder.

“I have a torn labrum,” Shore said as she held a large bag of ice over her right shoulder. “I’ll probably have to have surgery before next season. I’m getting an MRI.”

Shore fell short of her goal of becoming the first girl in the history of the state wrestling tournament to place Thursday morning when she lost her championship quarterfinal match, then her second-round consolation match to finish the tournament 1-2. However, it still was a historic run for Shore, who become just the second girl ever to compete in the state tournament and the first girl ever to win a championship round match.

“It was a good experience, even though I fell short,” Shore said. “I’ve got to go home and work on some stuff. I’m happy with how I did, even if falling short of my goal sucks. I’m feeling heartbroken right now, but I’ve just got to go back and keep working and get better.”

In her championship quarterfinal match, Milan Edison’s Alec Homan defeated Shore, 4-2. The Viking wrestler got in late on a takedown attempt that would have tied the match, but couldn’t pull it off before time expired. That dropped Shore into the consolation round, where a win would have guaranteed her a place on the podium and a loss would have ended her run in the state tournament.

In the consolation match, Gates Mills Hawken’s Patrick Reineke was able to to defeat Shore 10-7 in a back-and-forth contest. Following the match, Shore bowed in appreciation to the crowd, which gave her a standing ovation.

“I appreciate the support of everyone,” Shore said. “I’ve had a lot of hate during this journey, but it was good to know I also had people who had my back.”

Miami East wrestling coach Mark Rose said Shore’s run at state won’t soon be forgotten by anyone who was there to witness it and that she held up well in the face of adversity and with the spotlight shining to bright upon her.

“I honestly can’t even fathom the pressure she was under all weekend,” Rose said. “I thought she held up well and showed a lot of composure. I wouldn’t think anyone will soon forget this. It was almost like she was carrying the weight of girls athletics on her shoulders.”

Shoulder.

Four Eagles set to place

Five Eagles found themselves in the consolation rounds Friday morning, and four of the five won their matches, ensuring themselves a spot on the podium Saturday.

Austin Awan, a sophomore wrestling at 138, won his second round consolation match with a 6-3 decision over Pymatuning Valley’s Noah Campbell. In his third consolation match, Awan defeated Rocky River Lutheran West’s Parker Watson by default, putting him in Saturday morning’s consolation semifinal round against Milan Edison’s Jordan Keegan with a shot at third or fourth place at stake.

At 113 pounds, freshman Troy Kennedy won his second-round consolation match by pinning Oak Harbor’s Tyler Davis in 2:38. In the third consolation match, Kennedy lost 10-3 to Rootstown’s Caleb Edwards, meaning he will wrestle for seventh or eighth place Saturday morning.

At 145, senior Ryan Whitten opened his day with a 5-3 loss to Genoa Area’s Dustin Morgillo in the championship quarterfinals, but then defeated Ashland Mapleton’s Jeremy Tracy by a 10-4 decision in his second round consolation match. In his third consolation match, he was defeated 6-4 by Galion Northmor’s Tony Martinez, meaning he will wrestle for seventh or eighth place Saturday morning.

Senior Nick Baker (220) lost his championship quarterfinals match by a 4-0 decision to Bloomdale Elmwood’s Weill Bechstein, but then pinned Delphos St. John’s Trent Vonderwell in 2:34 in his second consolation match. In the consolation quarterfinals, Baker lost a hard-fought 8-7 match to North Lima South Range’s Anthony Czap, meaning he will wrestle for seventh or eighth place Saturday morning.

Troy Christian junior Craig Montgomery (170) saw his season come to an end Friday when his first lost his championship quarterfinals match to Gibsonburg’s Brad Mendoza in an 8-1 decision, then in the consolation rounds when he dropped an 11-4 decision to Orwell Grand Valley’s Clayton Takacs.

Anderson’s run ends

Kellan Anderson saw his chance at becoming a repeat state placer end Friday. In the 106-pound championship quarterfinals, Pembervile Eastwood’s Gavin Owens defeated Anderson 7-1, dropping him into the consolation rounds. In the first consolation match, Anderson dropped an 8-3 decision to Cuyahoga Heights’ Nolan Frye.

Anderson placed sixth at state last year.

Schenck’s career ends

Milton-Union’s Dylan Schenck saw his decorated career end in heartbreak when he lost a 9-8 “ultimate tiebreaker” match to Mogadore’s Nick Skye in the second round of consolations. Schenk started the ultimate tiebreaker in the top position and needed to ride out Skye for 30 seconds for the win. With just 2 seconds remaining, Skye was able to escape for the victory.

Schenck ends his career at Milton as a two-time state qualifier.

