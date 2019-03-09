Troy boys bowling returns to state, finishes 11th

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

COLUMBUS — For the first time in six years, the Troy boys bowling team’s season ended in the best place possible.

On the state stage.

The Trojans competed in the Division I state tournament for the first time since the 2012-13 season Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, finishing 11th during with 3,281 the qualifying round and not making the top-eight cut for championship play.

Troy rolled an 884 to start the day in 15th place in the 16-team field but steadily climbed the rest of the way, finishing the first three games with 2,686 and then rolling 192-239-164 in the three baker games.

On Friday, Troy’s girls also competed at the state tournament, placing seventh. The last time both Troy bowling teams competed at the state tournament in the same season was in 2010-11, the year the boys team won its state championship.

Butler’s Drew Sacks won his second straight individual championship, while Butler also won the team title, defeating Ashland 3-1 in the championship match.

Full individual results were not made available at time of press.

Josh Brown is the Sports Editor of the Troy Daily News. Contact him at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.