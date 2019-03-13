Browder captures state title

By David Fong

Regional Sports Editor

GENEVA — Indoors or outdoors, it’s tough to beat Lenea Browder.

Browder, a junior on the Troy High School girls track and field team, captured a state title in the shot put March 2 at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches indoor state championships at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva.

Browder won the Division I shot put title with a throw of-7.25, more than a foot better than Carrollton’s Alivia Bentley, who took second with a throw of 43-6. Last spring at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state outdoor meet, Browder won a state championship in the discus, while finishing second to Bentley in the shot put.

Browder was one of more than a dozen Miami County athletes who participated in the meet. To qualify for the event, athletes had to be one of the top 24 in the state in their respective event at qualifying meets throughout the indoor season, which runs from early December through the end of February. The meet is divided into two divisions, with Division I high school athletes competing against one another, and a combination of Division II and Division III athletes making up the other.

Here’s a look at how the 13 competitors from four county schools fared:

Troy

In addition to Browder, three other girls also qualified for Troy High School. Senior Jessica Goodwin finished 16th in the triple jump with a leap of 31-6.75, freshman Sophie Fong finished 21st in the pole vault with a vault of 10-0 and senior Annah Stanley qualified for state in the long jump.

For the Trojan boys, senior Jesse Westmeyer finished 20th in the shot put with a throw of 44-5.

Miami East

Senior Blaine Brokschmidt placed third in the pole vault with a vault of 15-0. He also was a state placer in last spring’s outdoor meet. Senior Ryan Teale finished eighth in the weight throw with a heave of 50-9.25, good enough to land a spot on the podium. Senior Justin Brown placed 14th in the long jump with a jump of 19-6.75.

For the East girls, junior Gabrielle Hawkins earned a spot on the podium in the 400, finishing in 1:00.3.

Covington

Senior Lauren Christian placed second in the shot put with a throw of 38-6.5, a little more than 2 inches behind Salem’s Abby Antrim, who won the event with a throw of 38-8.75. Christian was a state placer in last spring’s OHSAA outdoor meet, as well.

Tippecanoe

The Red Devils had a pair of athletes place in the Division II-III meet.

Senior Katie Taylor qualified in a pair of events, placing eighth in the 1,600 (5:20.59) while also taking 19th in the 800 (2:29.89). Taylor has been a state placer in both track and cross country for the Red Devils.

For the Tippecanoe boys, junior Bryce Conley placed sixth in the 1,600 (4:29.36). Conley earned All-Ohio honors in cross country this past fall.

Contact David Fong at dfong@aimmediamidwest.com; follow him on Twitter @thefong

Lee Woolery | Miam Valley Today file photo Troy’s Lenea Browder, shown here competing in an outdoor meet last spring, recently won a state title in the shot put at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches state indoor meet in Geneva. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_girls_browder-2-1.jpg Lee Woolery | Miam Valley Today file photo Troy’s Lenea Browder, shown here competing in an outdoor meet last spring, recently won a state title in the shot put at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches state indoor meet in Geneva. Josh Brown | Miam Valley Today file photo Miami East’s Blaine Brokschmidt, shown here competing in an outdoor meet last spring, recently placed third in the pole vault at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches state indoor meet in Geneva. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_052418jb_me_brokschmidt-1.jpg Josh Brown | Miam Valley Today file photo Miami East’s Blaine Brokschmidt, shown here competing in an outdoor meet last spring, recently placed third in the pole vault at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches state indoor meet in Geneva. Josh Brown | Miam Valley Today file photo Covington’s Lauren Christian, shown here competing in an outdoor meet last spring, recently placed second in the shot put at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches state indoor meet in Geneva. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_060118jb_cov_christian_shot.jpg Josh Brown | Miam Valley Today file photo Covington’s Lauren Christian, shown here competing in an outdoor meet last spring, recently placed second in the shot put at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches state indoor meet in Geneva. Josh Brown | Miam Valley Today file photo Tippecanoe’s Katie Taylor, shown here competing in an outdoor meet last spring, recently placed eighth in the 800 at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches state indoor meet in Geneva. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_060218jb_tipp_taylor.jpg Josh Brown | Miam Valley Today file photo Tippecanoe’s Katie Taylor, shown here competing in an outdoor meet last spring, recently placed eighth in the 800 at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches state indoor meet in Geneva.