Troy archery teams qualify for nationals

By Delaney Fields

For Miami Valley Today

COLUMBUS — The Troy High School and Troy Junior High School archery teams both recently qualified for national competition after placing at the state competition in Columbus.

The Troy High School team finished second in the state with a score of 3,328, the highest score in recent years for the Trojans. The top shooters for the high school included: Dale Sentman, Katelyn Reese, Brooke Stockslager, Haley Feltner, Mackenzie Smith, Matthew Spencer, Avery Osborn, Delaney Fields, Taylor Henn, Wyatt Centliver, Merideth Sentman, and Austin Waterson.

The Troy Junior High School team placed 16th witha score of 3,052. The junior high top 12 included: Jacob Ross, Dahlia Lazier, Alyx Grube, Ethan Martin, Gavin Palkovic, Andrew Jones, Kiernan Schnur, Josh Clark, Adrienne Post, Logan Stanton, Trinity Hanan and Brenden Eickman.

Both teams have qualified for the national competition, which will take place this May in Louisville, Ky.