Troy archery teams qualify for nationals

Photos courtesy of Delaney Fields Troy High School archers Jonny Micholas (left) and Nic Matthews line up their shots during the state competition.
Troy High School’s Rachel Anderson prepares to fire during the state archery competition.
Troy High School archer Delaney Fields pulls back on her bow and arrow during the state archery competition.
Troy’s Evan Joins (left) and Mackenzie Smith line up their shots during the state archery competition.
Wyatt Centliver (left) and Sheridan Sparks compete for the Troy archery team at last week’s state tournament.
Troy’s Rutvik Patel (left) and Haley Feltner compete last week at state.
By Delaney Fields
For Miami Valley Today
COLUMBUS — The Troy High School and Troy Junior High School archery teams both recently qualified for national competition after placing at the state competition in Columbus.
The Troy High School team finished second in the state with a score of 3,328, the highest score in recent years for the Trojans. The top shooters for the high school included: Dale Sentman, Katelyn Reese, Brooke Stockslager, Haley Feltner, Mackenzie Smith, Matthew Spencer, Avery Osborn, Delaney Fields, Taylor Henn, Wyatt Centliver, Merideth Sentman, and Austin Waterson.
The Troy Junior High School team placed 16th witha score of 3,052. The junior high top 12 included: Jacob Ross, Dahlia Lazier, Alyx Grube, Ethan Martin, Gavin Palkovic, Andrew Jones, Kiernan Schnur, Josh Clark, Adrienne Post, Logan Stanton, Trinity Hanan and Brenden Eickman.
Both teams have qualified for the national competition, which will take place this May in Louisville, Ky.
