Milton baseball, Newton softball split doubleheaders: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

GREENVILLE — The Milton-Union baseball team split a doubleheader to open the new season Saturday at Greenville, dropping a close opener to the Green Wave 3-2 but rallying to win 13-3 in the late game.

In the first game, Milton-Union (1-1) tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the sixth inning, but Greenville retook the lead in the bottom of the inning and held off the Bulldogs in the top of the seventh. Aaran Stone pitched a complete game for Milton-Union, giving up three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven. Stone also was 2 for 3 with a double at the plate, Kayge Thwaits was 2 for 3 and Alex Beam had an RBI.

In the second game, Dustin Booher went the first six innings to get the win, only giving up three sixth-inning runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six, with Thwaits finishing off the game in the seventh as the Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead after the second inning and steadily built an 11-0 lead before the Wave finally cracked the scoreboard. Offensively, Beam was 4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI, A.J. Lovin was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Cayden Galentine doubled and had one RBI, Thwaits was 2 for 5 with an RBI, Stone and Booher each had two RBIs and Sam Case had one RBI.

Milton-Union hosts Northridge Monday.

Other scores: Springfield Shawnee 8, Miami East (0-1) 3. Piqua (1-0) 12, Russia 11. Northridge 4, Bradford 3; Northridge 6, Bradford (0-2) 2.

• Softball

Newton Splits

Doubleheader

XENIA — The Newton softball team opened the season with a one-run win at Xenia but fell by one in the late game, splitting a doubleheader with the Buccaneers Saturday by winning 5-4 and losing 10-9.

In the first game, the Indians trailed 4-1 going into the final inning but put together a four-run rally in the top of the seventh to win, capitalzing on a number of Xenia miscues as the Bucs committed seven in the game. Marissa Deeter was 3 for 3 with a double in the game and Erin Norman drove in a run. Norman also pitched a complete game, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

Fortunes reversed in the second game as Newton built a 7-0 lead after four innings and led 9-0 before Xenia scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to get back into the game. The Bucs then tied the score in the bottom of the seventh and scored the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth.

Newton (1-1) opens Cross County Conference play against Ansonia Tuesday.

Other scores: Bradford (1-0) 7, Coldwater 1.

• Tennis

Centerville B 4,

Tippecanoe 1

CENTERVILLE — The Tippecanoe tennis team kicked off the season with a road match Friday, falling at Centerville ‘B’ 4-1.

At second singles, Tippecanoe’s Christopher Nichols defeated Ryan Dhallwal, 6-4, 6-4.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost to Kunal Panwar, 6-4, 6-2. At third singles, Blake Moran lost to Mir Ali, 7-6, 6-3. At first doubles, Levi Berning and David Shininger lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. At second doubles, Luke Blake and Jack Thompson lost 6-4, 5-7, 7-6.

Tippecanoe (0-1) is off until April 1 when it travels to Xenia.

