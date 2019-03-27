Troy tennis opens season with loss at Centerville: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

CENTERVILLE — The Troy tennis team opened the new season with a loss on the road Tuesday, falling 4-1 at perennial Greater Western Ohio Conference powerhouse Centerville.

Genki Masunaga scored the lone win for the Trojans at third singles, defeating Tairan Zhang in three sets, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (5).

At first singles, Jackson Goodall lost 6-0, 6-2 to Will Owen. At second singles, Nathan Kleptz lost 7-5, 6-3 to Rishi Appelenini. At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George lost 6-0, 6-3 to Bandon Rowland and Ryan Peters. At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short lost 6-4, 6-2 to Ryan Dhaliwal and Colin Brown.

“It was a tough match to start the season, but a great match to learn about your team and players,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Our young team will learn from this match and improve on their skills and competitiveness.”

After hosting Chaminade Julienne Wednesday, the Trojans remain at home Thursday, taking on Fairborn in GWOC American League crossover play.

Beavercreek 4,

Milton-Union 1

BEAVERCREEK — Milton-Union kicked off the season taking on one of the GWOC’s best in non-league play Tuesday, falling 4-1 at Beavercreek.

At third singles, Peyton Brown scored the Bulldogs’ lone win, defeating Kyle Eskew 6-2, 6-4.

At first singles, Nathan Brumbaugh lost to Austin Steiger, 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Nick Brumbaugh lost to Heidi Orloff 7-6 (5), 6-1. At first doubles, Jake Swafford and Nathan Black lost to Zach Savino and Alan Xie, 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Luke Barnes and Will Morris lost to Ethan Age and Jason Xiao, 7-5, 6-0.

Milton-Union (0-1) hosts Fairmont Thursday.

Other scores: Wapakoneta 3, Lehman (1-1) 2.

• Baseball

Newton 14,

Ansonia 4

PLEASANT HILL — Ansonia actually briefly held a 4-3 lead over the Newton baseball team Tuesday, scoring two in the top of fifth.

In the bottom of the inning, though, the Indians put the game well out of reach, scoring 10 runs to seal a 14-4 Cross County Conference run-rule victory in six innings in their season opener Tuesday at Newton.

Ryan Mollette went the first five innings to get the win, giving up four runs — no earned — on four hits and three walks while striking out eight. Ross Ferrell pitched the sixth, striking out three and walking one.

Offensively, Charlie Walker doubled and had two RBIs, Caden Sweitzer was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Ryan Mollette was 2 for 5 with an RBI, Nate Zielinski was 2 for 3, Caleb Caldwell was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Ferrell had two RBIs and Johnothan Willoughby had one RBI.

“The goal going into today was to get the first victory, and we did that,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “Other than that, we didn’t play very well defensively. We made some errors in timely situations. And offensively, we left way too many guys on base and looked at way too many fastballs in a hitting count. The good news is we have a lot of things to work on — and we have a chance to do that.”

After traveling to Covington Wednesday, the Indians travel to Bethel for a third conference matchup in a row on Thursday.

Other scores: Tuesday — New Albany 10, Tippecanoe 0. Wednesday — Tippecanoe (2-1) 4, Reavis 3. Covington (2-0, 1-0 CCC) 5, Franklin Monroe 2. Mississinawa Valley 14, Bethel (0-1, 0-1 CCC) 0. Northwestern 17, Piqua (1-1) 6. Northridge at Milton Union ppd. to Thursday.

• Softball

Newton 5,

Ansonia 0

PLEASANT HILL — Erin Norman — a recent commit to Bluffton University — pitched a two-hit shutout Tuesday as the Newton softball team (2-1, 1-0 Cross County Conference) opened up league play at home with a 5-0 victory over visiting Ansonia.

Norman struck out 10 and walked none in a nearly-flawless effort on the mound, while the Indians were able to cash in on a number of errors by the Tigers to plate runs in support.

“Erin was great in the circle, and the defense played very well behind her with no errors,” Newton coach Mark Gibson said. “We scored three runs in the bottom of the first to get off to a fast start and set the tone early, and the middle of our lineup — Mallory Dunlevy, Brooke Deeter and Ashlyn Deeter — have been hitting the ball real well for us and continued to produce runs.”

After traveling to Northwestern Wednesday, Newton travels to Bethel Thursday.

Tipp Drops

Two Games

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Tippecanoe softball team finished off its trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. with a pair of losses on Tuesday, falling 13-7 to Colbert Heights (Al.) and then falling via walkoff in a 7-6 loss to Mogadore.

Tippecanoe (3-2) kept pace early on against Colbert Heights, trailing 6-5 after both teams posted four-run second innings. But the Red Devils fell behind 9-6, and Colbert Heights put the game away with a four-run seventh inning.

For Tippecanoe, Kaitlyn Husic was 2 for 4 with a triple, Sidney Unger tripled and had two RBIs, Brooke Aselage was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Kayla Runyon and Emma Miller each had an RBI. Runyon also took the loss on the mound.

Against Mogadore, Tippecanoe took a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh, only to surrender a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning and fall. Aselage was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, Husic was 2 for 3 with a triple, Runyon was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs scored, Kaela May was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Savannah Wead was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Corinn Siefring drove in a run. Wead took the loss on the mound, pitching 4 2-3 innings of relief.

Tippecanoe returns home Friday to take on Xenia.

Other scores: Covington (1-0, 1-0 CCC) 7, Franklin Monroe 3. Piqua (1-0) 8, Lehman 1. Northridge at Milton Union ppd. to Thursday.

