Newton baseball tops Covington, softball beats Northwestern: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

COVINGTON — The Newton baseball team jumped out to a seven-run lead after the first inning and led by as many as 11 before Covington began fighting back, but the Indians scored five more in the fifth to put away a 16-5 run-rule victory in five innings Wednesday in Cross County Conference play.

Newton (2-0, 2-0 CCC) outhit Covington (2-1, 1-1 CCC) 16-6 in the game, with 11 different players tallying at least one hit. Ryan Mollette was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, Johnothan Willoughby was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Caden Sweitzer doubled and had two RBIs, Alex Koon was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Charlie Walker doubled and had one RBI, Cameron Caldwell was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Nate Zielinski, Patrick Hughes and Caleb Garber each had one RBI. Zielinski also got the win for the Indians, who split time between three pitchers in the game.

“We talked about our approach at the plate after the game against Ansonia. I wasn’t impressed with our approach there, but tonight we came ready to be aggressive in hitters’ counts. Defensively, we had one error, so we played pretty well there, and pitching-wise we had one bad inning where we walked too many guys. It’s always good to get a victory in conference.”

For the Buccaneers, Wes Gooding doubled and had two RBIs, Colton Francis doubled and Trentin Alexander and Kody Nelson each drove in a run. Jakob Hamilton took the loss on the mound.

Newton took on Bethel Thursday night in its third CCC matchup in as many days. After traveling to Mississinawa Valley on Thursday, Covington is on the road again Saturday at Milton-Union.

Milton-Union 3,

Northridge 2, 8 inn.

DAYTON — When it needed to execute, the Milton-Union baseball team did so.

After Northridge tied the game to send it to extra innings, Josh Woodell drove in the game-winning run on an RBI squeeze bunt in the top of the eighth, helping the Bulldogs claim a 3-2 victory in their Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division opener Wednesday at Northridge.

Milton-Union (2-1, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI double by A.J. Lovin, who later came in to score himself. The Polar Bears evened the game up with a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth, though, but the Bulldogs were able to rally in the top of the eighth and hold on for the win.

Aaran Stone went the distance on the mound for Milton-Union, scattering five hits, walking none and allowing only one earned run while striking out 10. Lovin was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Kayge Thwaits had the Bulldogs’ other hit in the game.

After hosting Northridge Thursday in a game originally scheduled for Monday, Milton-Union travels to Preble Shawnee Friday.

Ben Logan 10,

Miami East 0

BELLEFONTAINE — Miami East struggled to put anything together offensively against a quality Ben Logan pitching staff Wednesday on the road, falling 10-0 in six innings.

Leadoff hitter Alex Hayes was 3 for 3 for the Vikings (1-2), who only had five total hits in the game. Garrett LeMaster took the loss on the mound, giving up five runs over the first three innings, including a four-run second by the Raiders.

After traveling to Franklin Monroe Thursday, Miami East remains on the road at Anna Friday.

• Softball

Newton 13,

Northwestern 4

SPRINGFIELD — Trailing 4-0 heading into the fifth inning, the Newton softball team exploded for 13 runs over the next three innings, with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh by Erin Norman providing an exclamation point on a 13-4 victory Wednesday at Northwestern.

Brooke Deeter was 3 for 4 with a double, a homer of her own and four RBIs and Norman finished with four RBIs, as well, to help lead the way for the Indians (3-1). Mallory Dunlevy was 4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI, Ashlyn Deeter was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Marissa Deeter was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI.

Brooke Deeter also got the win on the mound, striking out five and walking none in five innings of work, giving up four runs on five hits.

Newton travels to Wright State University Saturday to take on Kenton Ridge.

Milton-Union 20,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — Milton-Union’s bats came alive in the third inning Wednesday at Northridge as the Bulldogs plated eight in that inning and another 12 in the fourth to cap off a 20-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory on the road.

Milton-Union (2-1, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) was led by Taylor Falb, who was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Lizzie Oaks doubled and had three RBIs and Abby Oaks also drove in three runs. Audrey Smith was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Malia Johns had two RBIs, Bree Nevels was 2 for 3, Courtney Seevers was 2 for 4 and Madison Jones was 2 for 5. Olivia Brown went three innings for the win, combining with Kelsie Tomlinson on a two-hitter.

After hosting Northridge Thursday in a game originally scheduled for Monday, the Bulldogs travel to West Liberty-Salem for a tri with Monroe on Saturday.

Spr. Shawnee 17,

Miami East 1

CASSTOWN — Miami East couldn’t slow down Springfield Shawnee Wednesday, compounding the Braves’ hitting with seven defensive errors in a 17-1 loss in five innings.

Kalli Teeters tripled and had an RBI, Kyleigh Kirby tripled and Arielle Barnes doubled as the Vikings (0-2) were outhit 12-4 in the game. Paige Lawson took the loss on the mound as Springfield Shawnee scored six in the first inning and nine in the second to put it out of reach.

After traveling to Franklin Monroe Thursday, Miami East heads to Wayne Saturday for a doubleheader.

Other scores: Arcanum 8, Piqua (1-1) 3.

