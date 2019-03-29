Troy baseball tops CJ: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — With the defending Division II state champion coming to town Thursday, the Troy baseball team focused on taking care of its own business.

And take care of it the Trojans did.

Jacob Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning to give control to Troy, the Trojans strung together a couple more runs and Cole Brogan did the rest on the mound, holding off a late rally by Chaminade Julienne in a 5-4 victory Thursday at Market Street Field.

The win improved Troy to 2-0 on the season, while the Eagles fell to 2-1.

“We don’t care about who is in the other dugout. We just focus on playing our game, and if we do that, we feel like we can compete with anyone out there,” Troy coach Ty Welker said.

Troy’s game involved longball early on, as Adams’ homer put the Trojans up 3-0 after one. Troy manufactured runs in the second and fourth innings to take a 5-1 lead, but the Eagles fought back in the final two innings, trailing 5-2 after six and scoring a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. But Brogan — who went the distance to get the win — recorded all three seventh-inning outs on strikeouts, including the final one with the potential tying run on second base.

“Jacob’s home run helped a lot, got us rolling,” Welker said. Then we manufactured a couple runs on a sac fly by Nathan Henderson, and the other on a single, a stolen base and scoring on a ball that didn’t even get out of the infield. That’s just the kind of team we are, and we don’t try to be anything we’re not. We find ways to produce runs.

“Cole took care of things on the mound. It got close late, but he struck out the final batter with the tying run on second. He struck out the side in the seventh against some really good hitters.”

Brogan finished with six strikeouts and a walk, giving up four runs — three earned — on seven hits. Troy was outhit 7-5 in the game, with no Trojans tallying multiple hits. Adams had the home run and three RBIs, while Henderson and Weston Smith each had an RBI.

Troy travels to Graham for its first road game Saturday, weather permitting.

“This was a good day. That’s a very good baseball team we just played,” Welker said.

Milton-Union 5,

Northridge 4

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s Aaran Stone hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh Thursday night, completing a late rally to give the Bulldogs a series sweep of Northridge with a 5-4 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory at home.

Josh Woodell was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in the game, Stone was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Kayge Thwaits was 2 for 4 and Dustin Booher was 2 for 3 as the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye) outhit Northridge 10-7 in the game. Still, the Polar Bears led 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, and the score was tied 4-4 when Stone drove in the winning run.

Dustin Booher got the win in relief of Sam Case, striking out four, walking one and giving up two hits and no runs in 4 2-3 innings of work.

After traveling to Preble Shawnee Friday, Milton-Union hosts Covington Saturday.

Newton 5,

Bethel 3

BRANDT — Newton won its third Cross County Conference game in as many days Thursday, scoring four runs in the first two innings and holding on late to take a 5-3 victory at Bethel.

Ryan Mollette was 4 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Indians’ (3-0, 3-0 CCC) offense. Nate Zielinski was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Ross Ferrell drove in a run. Colin Tackett got the win for Newton, striking out seven, walking none and giving up three runs on six hits in six innings of work, while Ferrell earned a save in one inning of work.

For Bethel (0-2, 0-2 CCC), Dylan Williams and Justin Pantall each drove in a run and Rylan Dilbeck was 2 for 4. Williams also took the loss on the mound, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two in 3 2-3 innings.

Miami East 7,

Franklin Monroe 3

PITSBURG — Miami East put Thursday’s Cross County Conference matchup at Franklin Monroe away with a three-run sixth inning, claiming a 7-3 victory on the road to improve to 2-2 on the season — and 2-0 in CCC play.

The Vikings only outhit the Jets 8-7 in the game, taking advantage of four Franklin Monroe errors. Ian Gengler doubled and had an RBI, Garrett LeMaster had an RBI and Alex Hayes was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored.

After taking on Anna Friday, the Vikings return home Tuesday to face Mississinawa Valley.

Other scores: Green 9, Tippecanoe (2-2) 3. Mississinawa Valley 13, Covington (2-2, 1-2 CCC) 3. National Trail 10, Bradford (0-4, 0-2 CCC) 0.

• Softball

Milton-Union 21,

Northridge 3

WEST MILTON — Kya Swartztrauber had a monster day for the Milton-Union softball team, leading the Bulldogs to a 21-3 victory over Northridge in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play Thursday at home.

Swartztrauber hit two home runs — one of them a grand slam — and doubled, going 4 for 4 and driving in seven runs on the day. Taylor Falb was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, Audrey Smith was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Bree Nevels was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Courtney Seevers was 3 for 3 and Audrey Coffey hit a double.

Olivia Brown went the first three innings and struck out five to get the win on the mound.

After traveling to Preble Shawnee Friday, Milton-Union (3-1, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye) heads to West Liberty-Salem Saturday for a tri along with Monroe.

Franklin Monroe 7,

Miami East 6

PITSBURG — Miami East jumped out to a three-run lead at Franklin Monroe Thursday, but the Jets steadily took control and then held off a late Viking rally to hand East a 7-6 defeat on the road.

Sam Urban was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored, Abigail Covault was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, Kalli Teeters was 2 for 4, Kyleigh Kirby was 2 for 3 and Arielle Barnes drove in a run for the Vikings. Kirby also went the distance on the mound, striking out six, walking three and giving up seven runs — four earned — on eight hits.

But after East (0-3, 0-2 CCC) went up 3-0 after the top of the first, Franklin Monroe scored two runs in the second and third innings to take the lead and carried a 7-4 lead into the seventh. The Vikings plated two runs but couldn’t complete the rally.

“We came out and scored early, but we didn’t make enough plays in the middle of the game to hold onto the lead,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We had runners in scoring position in the seventh but just couldn’t finish.”

Miami East travels to Wayne for a doubleheader Saturday.

Other scores: Friendship Christian 10, Troy 0. Covington (2-0, 2-0 CCC) 19, Mississinawa Valley 4. Piqua (2-1) 13, Urbana 9. Lehman 33, Trotwood 0. National Trail 11, Bradford (3-1, 1-1 CCC) 6.

• Tennis

Milton-Union 5,

Fairmont 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union tennis team improved to 1-1 with its first win of the year Thursday, defeating Fairmont 5-0.

At first singles, Nathan Brumbaugh won 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Nick Brumbaugh won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Peyton Brown won 6-3, 6-0.

At first doubles, Jake Swafford and Nathan Black won 6-0, 6-3. At second doubles, Luke Barnes and Will Morris won 7-6, 6-2.

