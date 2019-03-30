A run through the raindrops

By David Fong

CLAYTON — On a day in which the biggest winners seemed to be those who remembered to bring umbrellas and ponchos, a number of Miami County athletes still turned in strong performances under tough weather circumstances Saturday at the Jack Lintz Northmont Invitational.

With a depleted roster due to the spring break, the Troy girls still managed to finish third overall with 80 points. Chaminade Julienne was first with 108, while Northmont was second with 91. Covington finished fifth with 43 points, while Tippecanoe was 11th with 17 points.

The Troy boys finished fifth with 50.75 points. Fairmont won the event with 73 points. Covington was seventh with 38 points, while Tippecanoe was 10th with 23 points.

The Troy girls team relied on its depth and versatility to place third, as the Trojans didn’t take first in any event, but placed in nearly every event. Leading the way for the Trojans was Olivia Tyre, who placed in the top four in a pair of individual events, taking third in the 1,600 (5:34.79) and fourth in the 800 (2:32.50).

Also for the Trojans, Hallie Westmeyer placed second in the high jump (4-9), while Katie Lord placed second in the 300 hurdles (51.85). Jessica Goodwin placed third in the 100 hurdles (17.76 seconds) and Brennah Hutchinson placed third in the 100 (13.52). Madison Harkins placed fourth in the shot put (28-11.25).

In the relays, Troy was second in the 4×100 (52.43 seconds), third in the 4×200 (1:51.15) and third in the 4×400 (4:39.16).

The Covington girls were led by thrower Lauren Christian, who took first in both the shot put (36-2.5) and discus (98-0). Morgan Kimmel was third in the 300 hurdles (53.10) and Morgan Lowe was fourth in the 200 (28.36 seconds). Covington’s 4×400 team took second in 4:33.74.

For the Tippecanoe girls, Ashlyn Tarzinski was third in the discus (92-9).

The Troy boys racked up big points in the throws. Spencer Klopfenstein won the discus (133-7), while Jesse Westmeyer was second (131-0) and Garret Jones was third (125-3). In the shot put, Westmeyer placed second (45-6.5), while Klopfenstein was fourth (42-4.75).

Also for the Trojans, Caillou Monroe was fourth in the high jump (5-7), Josh Lovitt was fourth in the 5,000 (16:46.2) and the 4×800 relay team took third (8:57.32).

The Covington boys team scored most of its points in the high jump and relays. In the high jump, Kadin Presser was second (5-9), while Tyler Fraley was third (5-7). The Buccaneers also won the 4×400 relay (3:40.77) and took third in the 4×200 (1:36.27).

Tippecanoe’s Bryce Conley won the 5,000 (15:47.0).

