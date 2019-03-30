Miami East track sweeps 2nd at Tecumseh Invitational: Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

NEW CARLISLE — The Miami East boys and girls track and field teams swept the runner-up spots at a rain-soaked Tecumseh Invitational Saturday, with the boys finishing second behind host Tecumseh 86-74 and the Viking girls also finishing second behind the Arrows 92.5-77.

For Miami East’s boys, Justin Brown won the long jump (20-11) and was second in the 100 (11.56 seconds). Aaron Lawrence was second in the 110 hurdles (17.39 seconds). Quentin Shoemaker was third in the 100 (11.63 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (24.47 seconds). Bryce Adamson was fourth in the 110 hurdles (18.53 seconds). Ryan Teale was fourth in the shot put (42-0.5). The 4×100 team was first (45.56 seconds). The 4×200 team was third (1:38.56).

For Miami East’s girls, Rachel Ondera won the discus (105-0). Gabrielle Hawkins was second in the 400 (1:03.68) and fourth in the 200 (27.6 seconds). Josie DesAutels was third in the 100 (14.17 seconds). Liza Bair was third in the high jump (4-6). Amber Kinnison was fourth in the shot put (31-3.5). The 4×200 team of Bair, DesAutels, Adkins and Hawkins was first (1:55.58). The 4×100 team of DesAutels, Bair, Adkins and Monnin was second (56.33 seconds).

Bethel’s girls were ninth with 28.5 points. Kailtyn Balkcom was fourth in the 1,600 (5:58.59). The 4×400 team was third (4:59.83).

Bethel’s boys were tied for 14th with 18 points. Cole Brannan was third in the 3,200 (10:46.32).

Versailles

Invitational

VERSAILLES — Newton’s boys finished fourth in the “orange” at the Versailles Invitational, with the Indians scoring 64 points to lead the local finishers.

For Newton’s boys, Dawson Hildebrand won the shot put (52-7). Ethan Cook was second in the 100 (12.24 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (24.21 seconds). Josh Ecklebarger was third in the 100 (12.48 seconds). The 4×100 team of Ecklebarger, Ballard, McClish and Cook was second (47.73 seconds).

Bradford’s boys were ninth with 13 points, led by Jacob McQuinn, who was second in the discus (134-0).

Bradford’s girls were seventh in the “orange” division with 23 points. Mercedes Smith was fourth in the 200 (29.8 seconds) and fourth in the long jump (13-4.5).

Newton’s girls were eighth with 16 points, with no top-four finishes.

Greenville

Invitational

GREENVILLE — Troy Christian’s boys finished fifth at the Greenville Invitational Friday, while the Eagles girls finished sixth.

Troy Christian’s boys were fifth with 51 points. Jalen Hudgins won the 200 (23.72 seconds). Aiden Tkach was second in the 400 (56.19 seconds). Harrison Hartman was fourth in the shot put (35-11.25). The 4×200 relay team was fourth (1:40.65).

Troy Christian’s girls were sixth with 48 points. Kenley Blake won the 200 (28.88 seconds) and triple jump (33-5.25) and finished second in the 100 (13.81 seconds) and the high jump (5-0). Lizzy Deal was second in the long jump (16-2.5) and third in the triple jump (31-0).

• Postponements

and Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — Aside from making Saturday’s track meets more difficult, Saturday’s storms washed away the entire slate of baseball and softball games in the area.

Troy baseball will have to try for a third straight win to start the season, as Saturday’s contest at Graham was postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

Troy Christian’s baseball team’s season-opening doubleheader against Columbus Grove was postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

Milton-Union’s baseball game against Covington was postponed, with no makeup date immediately set. And the Bulldog softball team’s tri at West Liberty-Salem was also postponed, as was Covington softball’s competition at the Celina Invitational.

Other baseball games that were postponed without makeup dates were: Piqua at Tecumseh, Legacy Christian at Lehman and Bradford at Houston.

Other softball games that were postponed with makeup dates were: Miami East’s doubleheader at Wayne, Newton’s game against Kenton Ridge at Wright State and Bradford at Marion Local.

• Softball scores: Friday — Upperman 9, Troy 3. Troy 7, Gordonsville 4. Saturday — Covington 13, Troy 6. Ridgeville 13, Troy (1-6) 0.

