Troy tennis wins 4th straight, blanks Fairmont: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

KETTERING — The Troy tennis team won its third straight match Monday, traveling to Fairmont and sweeping the Firebirds 5-0 to improve to 3-1 on the young season.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz defeated Dasha Dotsenko 6-2, 6-2. At second singles, Jackson Goodall defeated Ben Frantaci 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Genki Masunaga defeated Cole Wrigglesworth 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George defeated Jared Parsons and Michael Valencia 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short defeated Brandon Kettler and Hayden McAffie 6-1, 6-2.

After traveling to Stebbins Tuesday, Troy hosts Lehman Wednesday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — Tippecanoe won its Greater Western Ohio Conference American League opener Monday, sweeping Xenia 5-0 in a crossover matchup on the road.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg defeated Jate Bradley 6-4, 6-3. At second singles, Christopher Nichols defeated Mouhamdou Seck 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Blake Moran defeated Alex Robinson 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Levi Berning and David Shininger won 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won 6-0, 6-2.

After traveling to Fairborn Tuesday, Tippecanoe (1-1, 1-0 GWOC American North Division) returns home Wednesday to host Fairmont.

Other scores: Lehman (3-1) 5, Celina 0.

• Softball

Tippecanoe 12,

Sidney 4

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe’s softball team plated four runs to take control early and then added six more in the fifth to put away the game Monday at home as the Red Devils defeated Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Sidney 12-4 to kick off a two-game series.

Kayla Runyon and Corinn Siefring were both 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Brooke Silcox was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Alayna Liskey had two RBIs and Kaitlyn Husic, Kaela May and Savannah Wead each had one RBI for the Devils (5-2, 2-0 GWOC American North).

Emma Miller went the first 3 1-3 innings to get the win, giving up two runs on five hits with one walk and one strikeout. Wead finished off the final 3 2-3 innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

After finishing the series at Sidney Tuesday, Tippecanoe hosts Tecumseh Thursday.

Milton-Union 8,

Preble Shawnee 0

WEST MILTON — After a series of rainouts, Milton-Union finally got a chance to keep its Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division winning streak rolling Monday at home, blanking visiting Preble Shawnee 8-0 for its third straight win.

Offensively, all of the Bulldogs’ runs came via the longball, including a grand slam by Taylor Falb. Kya Swartztrauber, who hit a grand slam last week, was 2 for 3 with a two-run homer, Lizzie Oaks and Madison Jones each hit a solo shot and Annika Hutchinson was 2 for 3.

Jones also got the win on the mound, striking out two in three innings of work, while Kelsie Tomlinson struck out two in two innings to finish the game off.

Milton-Union (4-1, 3-0 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Carlisle Wednesday.

Other scores: Greenville (5-0, 3-0 GWOC American North) 13, Troy (1-7, 0-1 GWOC American North) 6. Butler 9, Piqua (2-2, 0-1 GWOC American North) 7. Minster 14, Covington (2-1) 0. Bradford (4-1) 11, St. Henry 1.

• Baseball

Troy Christian 10,

Middletown Christian 0

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team opened its season Monday with a convincing 10-0 victory in five innings over Metro Buckeye Conference foe Middletown Christian at home.

Caleb Twiss went the first four innings on the mound to get the win, striking out four, while Zach Seagraves pitched the fifth and struck out one to finish things off.

At the plate, Lucas Day had three RBIs and Nathan Waltz had two RBIs to lead the way, while Ethan and Caleb Twiss, Carson Kindred, Jason Blake and Gavin Blore each drove in one run.

After hosting Yellow Springs Tuesday, the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 MBC) travel to Yellow Springs Thursday.

Milton-Union 4,

Preble Shawnee 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union won its fourth straight overall and its third straight Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division matchup Monday at home, shutting out Preble Shawnee 4-0 to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in division play.

Aaran Stone pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout for the Bulldogs, striking out 14 and walking only two.

Offensively, Josh Woodell was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI, A.J. Lovin tripled, Kayge Thwaits was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Stone and Dustin Booher each drove in a run as the Bulldogs only had four hits, as well, but found ways to cash in their chances.

After hosting Covington Tuesday in a makeup game, the Bulldogs host Carlisle Wednesday.

Other scores: Covington (2-2-1) 9, Jackson Center 9. Piqua at Butler ppd.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.