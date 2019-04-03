Klopfenstein going to Ohio Dominican

By David Fong

Regional Sports Editor

TROY — The same things that attracted Spencer Klopfenstein to Ohio Dominican University were the same things that made him such an appealing recruit for the Panthers.

In the end, it was the little things.

“I really liked everything about it,” said Klopfenstein, the Troy High School senior who signed his letter of intent to play football and attend school at Ohio Dominican in February. “It felt like home to me. I got along with all of the coaches and players. I was impressed with their program. It just felt like the right fit for me.”

For the last three years of his career, Klopfenstein was the right fit for the Troy football team — mostly because he fit just about anywhere they put him. He first earned his way onto the field his sophomore season as the Trojans’ starting tight end, but from there, would prove his versatility by lining up in several positions on offense. In addition to tight end, he would also play h-back, split out wide at receiver, play in the slot and even line up as an extra lineman. His senior year, he also saw extensive time on defense at outside linebacker/defensive end.

“I don’t know what more you can really say about ‘Klop’ and what he’s meant to this program the past three years,” former Troy coach Matt Burgbacher said of Klopfenstein at the time of his signing. “He’s a kid who I don’t people appreciate, because he did so many little things you may not notice on Friday nights, but you certainly notice when you watch the film the next day. He could catch, he could block, he could play defense. He also excelled in the classroom and was a true team leader for us. He was the kind of player who doesn’t come along very often.”

As a senior, Klopfenstein led the Trojans in receiving, hauling in 30 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown. While splitting time on defense, he recorded 49 tackles, including six tackles for loss, with one caused fumble. Following the season, he was named Division II All-Ohio special mention, first-team All-Southwest District and first-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division.

“They said they liked my versatility,” Klopfenstein said of the Ohio Dominican coaches. “I’m just hoping to go over there and help out the team in whatever way I can. They told me I’ll have a chance to go over there and compete for playing time as a freshman. That’s kind of my goal, to just go over there and try to earn playing time.”

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file photo Troy High School football player Spencer Klopfenstein (right) will attend school and play football at Ohio Domincan University. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_110918lw_troy_klopfenstein_stiffarm.jpg Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today file photo Troy High School football player Spencer Klopfenstein (right) will attend school and play football at Ohio Domincan University.