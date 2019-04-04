Bulldog softball plays longball in win over Carlisle: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team continues to pummel the ball — and it has the Bulldogs sitting pretty in division play early in the season.

Milton-Union won its fourth straight and knocked another team from the unbeaten ranks in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division standings on Wednesday, defeating Carlisle at home 15-3.

With the win — their fourth straight — the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the SWBL Buckeye, leaving only themselves and Madison without a loss in division play.

Kya Swartztrauber hit her fourth home run of the season, going 3 for 3 with six RBIs — giving her 18 of those on the year and tying her for the SWBL lead. Lizzie Oaks was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, Bree Nevels was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Taylor Falb was 4 for 4, Annika Hutchinson was 2 for 3 and Courtney Seevers was 2 for 4.

Madison Jones, Kelsie Tomlinson and Oaks all pitched in the five-inning game, combining to scatter eight hits.

“We hit the ball real well today, and we didn’t have any errors,” Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer said. “Everything’s going well, and I’m proud of what the girls are doing right now.”

Milton-Union travels to Carlisle Friday to finish the two-game series.

Newton 13,

Bethel 1

BRANDT — Newton softball continues to put on a power display.

Marissa Deeter — who also homered in Tuesday’s win over Covington — added another dinger to her totals as the Indians posted a nine-run second inning to put away Bethel on the road 13-1 in a makeup game and Cross County Conference matchup Wednesday.

Deeter was 2 for 3 with a double, the home run and three RBIs, Mallory Dunlevy was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs and Erin Norman was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs as Newton (5-1, 3-0 CCC) put away the Bees in five innings. Brooke Deeter got the win on the mound, pitching all five innings and giving up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven.

After hosting Miami East Thursday, Newton hosts a doubleheader against Greenon Saturday.

Other scores: Lehman 23, Waynesfield-Goshen 6.

• Baseball

Carlisle 10,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team’s five-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday at home, with Carlisle knocking off the Bulldogs 10-2 in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Carlisle put up four runs in the first inning and sealed the win with a five-run fifth inning. Dustin Booher took the loss on the mound, giving up nine runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out five in 4 2-3 innings. Offensively, Aaran Stone was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Booher was 2 for 3 and Josh Woodell was 2 for 4 as the Bulldogs were outhit 12-9 in the game.

Milton-Union (5-2, 3-1 SWBL Buckeye) travels to Carlisle Friday to finish the two-game series.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 4,

Fairmont 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team won its third straight, defeating Fairmont 4-1 in its home opener Wednesday in non-league play.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg defeated Dasha Dotsenki 306, 6-3, 6-3. At second singles, Christopher Nichols defeated Ben Fantaci 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Blake Moran defeated Michael Valencia 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won 6-2, 6-1.

At first doubles, Levi Berning and David Shininger lost 6-4, 6-4.

After hosting Stebbins Thursday, Tippecanoe (3-1) hosts Chaminade Julienne Friday to close out the week.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.