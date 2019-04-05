Troy, Tipp, Milton tennis teams continue winning streaks: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — The Troy tennis team ran off its sixth straight win Thursday in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover matchup against Trotwood at home, winning 5-0.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz defeated Jay Nellams 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Jackson Goodall defeated Tre Zachary 6-0, 6-2. At third singles, Genki Masunaga defeated Tyler Smith, 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George defeated Zion Moss and Tarrance Smith 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short defeated Dani Joi and Joel Fritz 6-1, 6-0.

Troy (6-1, 3-0 GWOC American North Division) plays in a four-team tournament at Schroeder Tennis Center Saturday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe won its fourth straight Thursday, improving to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division with a 5-0 American League crossover win over Stebbins.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Blake Moran won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, David Shininger and Levi Berning won 6-3, 6-2. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won 6-0, 6-2.

After hosting Chaminade Julienne Friday, Tippecanoe travels to Lehman Monday.

Milton-Union 4,

Preble Shawnee 1

CAMDEN — Milton-Union improved to 3-1 on the season Thursday, defeating Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Preble Shawnee 4-1 on the road.

At second singles, Milton-Union’s Nick Brumbaugh defeated Jackson Carter 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Peyton Brown defeated Michael Hazelwood 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Jake Swafford and Nathan Black defeated Daniel Roberts and Matt Johnson 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Luke Barnes and Will Morris defeated Lea Haney and Jake Hamblin 6-0, 6-1.

The Bulldogs’ only loss came at first singles, where Nathan Brumbaugh lost a three-setter to Pierce Elliott 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Other scores: Lehman (4-3) 5, Piqua (0-2) 0.

• Baseball

Tippecanoe 4,

Xenia 3

TIPP CITY — Joey Dietz hit a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning, helping the Tippecanoe baseball team erase a deficit for the second time on the day and leading the Red Devils to a 4-3 Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover win over visiting Xenia Thursday.

Ian Yunker got the win on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight. Nolan Mader had an RBI sac fly and C.J. Miller had an RBI single, but Xenia (6-2, 2-1 GWOC American South Division) still held a 3-2 lead after the top of the sixth before Dietz’s clutch hit with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

“I was proud of the way the guys played tonight. We battled back from behind two times,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “Joey’s been on fire lately in that No. 8 or 9 hole, and that was just a big hit for us. And Xenia had some good hitters that battled Ian all night, but he threw well.”

Tippecanoe (5-3, 3-0 GWOC American North) travels to Fifth Third Field Monday night to take on division rival Piqua.

Other scores: Troy Christian (3-0, 3-0 MBC) 24, Yellow Springs 0. Ansonia 12, Bethel 9. Lehman (5-1, 1-1 NWCC) 13, Fairlawn 1.

• Softball

Troy Christian 23,

Greeneview 21

JAMESTOWN — The Troy Christian softball team returned to the diamond with a wild season opener at Greeneview Thursday, winning 23-21.

Jenna Douglas struck out seven and pitched a complete game to get the win on the mound despite Greeneview jumping out to an error-aided 8-1 lead after the first inning. In the end, though, the Eagles (1-0) scored 12 runs in the fifth to take the lead.

Courtney Eschete was 4 for 5 with a double, two triples and four RBIs, Cara Salazar was 4 for 5 with three RBIs, Lexi Salazar was 4 for 5, Douglas was 3 for 6 with three RBIs and Jalyn Forrer was 2 for 6 with four RBIs.

Troy Christian hosts Versailles Monday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Tecumseh 1

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe remained undefeated since returning home to Ohio on the season, winning its fourth straight and improving to 7-2 with a 5-1 non-league victory over Tecumseh Thursday at home.

Savannah Wead got the win for the Red Devils, scattering eight hits and a walk and only allowing one earned run while striking out three. She also was 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead the way offensively, Kaela May was 2 for 3 and Kaitlyn Husic and Corinn Siefring each had one RBI.

Tippecanoe travels to Piqua Monday.

Other scores: Bradford(6-1, 3-1 CCC) 17, Twin Valley South 0. Ansonia 14, Bethel 2. Lehman 17, Fairlawn 1.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.