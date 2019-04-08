Bulldogs sweep doubleheader at Sidney: Late Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

SIDNEY — The Milton-Union softball team bounced back after dropping its first division game the previous day, sweeping a doubleheader at Sidney Saturday by winning 9-8 and 9-3.

In the first game, Madison Jones was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, Lizzie Oaks was 2 for 3 with a double, Kya Swartztrauber doubled and Courtney Seevers was 3 for 3 as the Bulldogs (7-2) took a 9-1 lead after four innings and held off a late charge by Sidney. Olivia Brown pitched the first four innings to get the win and Kelsie Tomlinson pitched two innings, with Jones coming on in the seventh as the Yellow Jackets put together a five-run inning to close out the game.

Milton-Union piled up a big early lead again in the second game, scoring six in the third inning to go up 7-1 and closing it out from there.

Bree Nevels was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Oaks was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Seevers was 3 for 5 with a double and Madison Silveira was 2 for 3 as the Bulldogs outhit the jackets 15-7. Oaks pitched the first four innings to get the win, with Brown and Jones closing it out in relief.

Milton-Union travels to Northridge Thursday.

Other scores: Newton 10, Greenon 0. Newton (8-1) 16, Greenon 6.

• Baseball

West Carrollton 9,

Miami East 8

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team rallied from a six-run deficit but came up one run short Saturday, falling 8-7 to visiting West Carrollton in non-league action.

The Pirates led 8-1 after the top of the fourth, but the Vikings (3-6) put together a five-run bottom of the inning to close the gap and pulled within one by scoring another run in the bottom of the sixth. East got the potential tying run on first base in the bottom of the seventh on a leadoff error, but in the end he was left stranded on first.

Jonah Wolf was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in the game, Alex Hayes was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Jesse Nick doubled and had two RBIs and Andy Wargo had one RBI. Gage Butz took the loss on the mound.

Miami East hosts Tri-Village Tuesday.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.