Troy’s Spencer signs with Wittenberg

By David Fong

Regional Sports Editor

TROY — Camryn Spencer came to golf relatively late.

It didn’t take her long to make an impact.

“I didn’t start golfing until my sophomore year when my dad started pushing me to do it,” said Spencer, a senior on the Troy High School girls golf team.

After just three years on the Troy golf team, Spencer caught the eye of a number of college programs and recently gave her commitment to attend school and play golf next fall at Wittenberg University.

“I loved how small the campus was,” said Spencer, who plans to major in biology in college. “I also like how it’s pretty close to home and two of my greatest friends will be my roommates. I knew the second I stepped foot on campus it’s where I wanted to go.”

Spencer’s golf game has grown tremendously in just three years. As a sophomore, she played just three varsity rounds and shot a nine-hole average of 69.0. As a junior, she made a huge jump as she appeared in 15 matches and shot an average of 55.9. This past fall, she competed in all 19 of Troy’s matches with an average of 50.9. At the end of her senior season, Spencer earned first-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference American League honors.

It was during her junior season — when she dropped more than 13 strokes off her average — that Spencer began believing she had the potential to play college golf.

“My junior year, when I got a lot spot on varsity, that’s when I really started to fall in love with the game,” she said. “That’s when I started taking it more seriously and thought I might have a chance to play in college.”

Spencer said she plans to continue to work on her game through this spring and summer and figures that as a relatively newcomer to the sport, she still has plenty of room to grow and improve before she gets to Wittenberg this fall.

“There’s definitely a lot I want to work on,” she said. “I want to apply myself even more and keep pushing myself to get better. I’m going to play with my dad whenever I can. I’m probably going to be working first shift this summer, so I should have more time to play.”

