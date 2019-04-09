Troy, Tipp tennis continue winning streaks: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — The Troy tennis team made it seven straight wins Monday — with the last six of those being shutouts — with a 5-0 victory over visiting Springfield.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz defeated Ethan Cundiff 6-1, 6-2. At second singles, Jackson Goodall defeated Paavan Patel 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Genki Masunaga defeated Wil Barnett 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George defeated Dhruv Mistry and Marshall Grooms 6-0, 2-6, 6-3. At second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short defeated Neil Patel and Liam Yalazn 6-0, 6-0.

After traveling to West Carrollton Tuesday, Troy (7-1) hosts Tecumseh Wednesday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — Tippecanoe won its sixth straight, with five of those wins being sweep, on the road Monday at Lehman, with the Red Devils sweeping the Cavaliers 5-0.

At first singles, Tippecanoe’s Colin Achterberg defeated Danny Lins 6-1, 6-2. At second singles, Christopher Nichols defeated Sam Gilardi 6-0, 6-2. At third singles, Blake Moran defeated Max Schmiesing 6-1, 6-1.

At first doubles, David Shininger and Levi Berning defeated Elias Bezy and Elijah Jock 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, Luke Blake and Jack Thompson defeated Sean Toner and Cole Kramer 6-0, 6-4.

“Tipp is really solid at all positions,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They are definitely one of the top five Division II teams in our area and will compete for the title in the GWOC North this season.”

After traveling to Trotwood Tuesday, Tippecanoe (6-1) continues its three-game road trip at Summit Country Day Wednesday. Lehman (4-4), meanwhile, next plays at the Schroeder Invitational Saturday.

Other scores: Bellbrook 3, Milton-Union (3-2) 2. Lima Shawnee 5, Piqua (0-4) 0.

• Baseball

Troy Christian 10,

Middletown Christian 0

MIDDLETOWN — The Troy Christian baseball team remained undefeated on the season Monday, improving to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the Metro Buckeye Conference with an 11-0 victory over Middletown Christian on the road.

Three pitchers combined on the two-hit shutout, with Caleb Twiss going five innings to get the win, striking out seven, walking one and giving up one hit.

Offensively, Will Knostman was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Lucas Day and Nathan Waltz were both 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Jake Ronicker, Carson Kindred and Ethan Twiss each had an RBI.

All told, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 75-0 in their four games this season.

After hosting Legacy Christian Tuesday, Troy Christian travels to Legacy Christian Thursday.

Wayne 8,

Milton-Union 1

HUBER HEIGHTS — Milton-Union dropped its third straight Monday, falling 8-1 at Wayne in non-league play.

The Bulldogs (5-4) only managed six hits in the game. Dustin Booher was 2 for 3 with a double and Kayge Thwaits was 2 for 4 to lead the way. Booher also took the loss on the mound as Wayne touched him up for six runs in the second inning and never relinquished control.

After traveling to Brookville Tuesday, Milton-Union ends its four-game road trip Saturday at Tri-County North.

Other scores: Minster at Covington ppd.

• Softball

Brookville 3,

Newton 2

BROOKVILLE — The Newton softball team dropped only its second game this season Monday in non-league play with a narrow 3-2 loss at Brookville.

Erin Norman took the loss on the mound, striking out three, walking two and allowing only five hits as the Indians (8-2) outhit the Blue Devils 8-5 in the game. Norman was also 2 for 2 with a double, Camryn Gleason was 2 for 3 and Baily Chaney and Marissa Deeter each had one RBI.

After traveling to National Trail Tuesday, Newton returns home Thursday to host Tri-County North.

Versailles 8,

Troy Christian 5

TROY — Troy Christian outhit Versailles 9-4 in Monday’s non-league matchup, but the Tigers got the go-ahead run on an error in the top of the seventh and closed out an 8-5 victory at Troy Christian.

Jenna Douglas took the loss on the mound, giving up three runs on no hits, one walk and three strikeouts in two innings of relief. Douglas was also 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI, Sam Lentz was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Lexi Salazar was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Jalyn Forrer and Cara Salazar each drove in a run.

After hosting Dayton Christian Tuesday, Troy Christian hosts Southeastern Thursday.

Other scores: New Bremen 3, Covington (3-4) 2. Riverside 9, Lehman 5.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.