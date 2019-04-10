Troy softball rally falls short: Tuesday sports roundup

By Bryant Billing

Sidney Daily News

and Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TROY — First-year Sidney coach Kerri Adkins has jokingly asked her players to buy her stress balls with all the tight situations the team has had through the first few weeks of the season.

If she’d have had them during the seventh inning of a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game at Troy on Tuesday, her hands might have got sore.

Luckily for the Yellow Jackets, Tuesday’s tense situation came as the team made a big rally. Sidney scored six runs on five hits and one walk in the seventh and staved off a Troy comeback attempt in the bottom half to earn a 13-10 victory.

It’s the first win over a North Division opponent this season for Sidney (3-6, 2-3 GWOC American North). The Yellow Jackets beat Xenia in a crossover game last Friday for its first American League win of the season.

Sidney scored four runs in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead, but the Trojans scored three in the bottom half of the inning and then scored two in the fifth to take an 8-6 lead.

After Sidney went up 13-8 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Trojans tried to rally late.

Lilly James led off the bottom half with a shot to center field that hit off Naida Stephens’s glove. Megan Malott then reached first base after a fielding error by Lauren Barker, who started at pitcher and moved to shortstop in the sixth.

Josie Rohlfs then hit a line drive to Barker, who couldn’t field it. After the ball fell to the ground, though, Barker scooped it up and threw out James at third base.

“That saved us everything right there,” Adkins said of Barker recovering and throwing out James. “They could have taken our lead away or tied it up there if we didn’t get that out.”

Paige Nadolny flied to right field for the second out. Briana Lavender hit a triple to left field that scored two runs and brought Troy within three runs.

Tia Bass, who had hit in each of her first three plate appearances, grounded out to Barker to end the game.

After traveling to Butler for a rare GWOC American North Wednesday matchup, Troy hosts Xenia in American League crossover play on Friday.

Newton 10,

National Trail 4

NEW PARIS — Newton solidified its hold on the Cross County Conference lead a bit more Tuesday, knocking National Trail from the ranks of the unbeaten atop the league in a 10-4 victory on the road.

With the win, the Indians move to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in CCC play, leaving only Arcanum without a league loss aside from themselves.

Erin Norman got the win on the mound, striking out three, walking none and giving up only one run on five hits in five innings of work. Offensively, meanwhile, Newton outhit National Trail 17-10 in the game, with Norman going 5 for 5 with a double and three RBIs to lead the way, while Addison Peters and Camryn Gleason were both 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Miami East 9,

Tri-Village 3

CASSTOWN — After Tri-Village hit a game-tying home run in the top of the third, Miami East’s Kyleigh Kirby provided the Vikings’ response.

Kirby hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning that put Miami East right back on top, propelling the Vikings (2-3, 3-6 Cross County Conference) to a 9-3 victory Tuesday at home.

Kirby also got the win on the mound, striking out four, walking four and giving up three runs on three hits. She finished 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, the homer and three RBIs, Abigail Covault was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Sam Urban was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Kenzie Noble doubled and had an RBI, Arielle Barnes drove in a run.

Miami East travels to Ansonia Thursday.

Dayton Christian 16,

Troy Christian 7

TROY — With the score tied 6-6 after five, Dayton Christian scored three in the top of the sixth to take control and another seven in the seventh to seal it, defeating Troy Christian (1-2, 0-1 Metro Buckeye Conference) 16-7 Tuesday in Troy.

Troy Christian’s defense committed 10 errors in the game, leading to five unearned runs in total, with Jenna Douglas and Sam Lentz combining on the pitching effort. Offensively, Douglas was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored and Courtney Eschete was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the way.

Troy Christian hosts Southeastern Thursday.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (9-2, 5-0 GWOC American North) 6, Piqua (6-4, 2-3 GWOC American North). Covington 4, Ansonia 0. Lehman 10, Upper Scioto Valley 7. Arcanum 5, Bradford 4.

• Baseball

Milton-Union 9,

Brookville 3

BROOKVILLE — The Milton-Union baseball team put together a four-run third inning to take a 5-0 lead and, after Brookville answered with three in the bottom of the inning, piled on three more in the top of the fourth to seal a 9-3 victory Tuesday on the road to snap a three-game losing streak.

Aaran Stone went the distance on the mound for the win, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six. A.J. Lovin led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Stone also went 2 for 4 with a double, Nate Thompson was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Dustin Booher was 2 for 4.

Milton-Union (6-4) travels to Tri-County North Saturday.

Miami East 11,

Tri-Village 8

CASSTOWN — Miami East built itself a big enough cushion to hold off a late Tri-Village rally attempt Tuesday in Cross County Conference play, winning 11-8 to improve to 4-6 overall, 4-1 in the CCC.

Ian Gengler was 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI at the plate, Andy Wargo was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Austin Francis was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Jonah Wolf was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Garrett Lemaster drove in a run. Gengler also got the win, pitching the first six innings and giving up seven runs — only three earned — on nine hits and four walks while striking out nine, and Tyler Kirby pitched the seventh to pick up a save.

National Trail 13,

Newton 5

NEW PARIS — National Trail knocked defending Cross County Conference champion Newton from the ranks of the unbeaten atop the league Tuesday, winning 13-5 at National Trail.

With the loss, Newton falls to 9-1 overall and 4-1 in the CCC, with only Arcanum remaining without a loss in league play.

The Blazers put together a five-run second inning off of Colin Tackett, who took the loss as five Newton pitchers combined on the effort. Cameron Calldwell was 2 for 3 and Ryan Mollette, Nate Zielinski, Caleb Garber and Charlie Walker each had one RBI as Newton was outhit 13-6 in the game. Mollette also tripled and Mitchell Montgomery had a double.

“We struggled again to play defense,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “Colin is a freshman that doesn’t overpower guys. He makes them put the ball in play, and he did that. We should have been out of innings early in the game, but we didn’t play very well defensively. But we got down 7-0 early and battled back, got to within 8-4, so I was happy with that. But for us to have a successful season, we have got to play good defense.”

Other scores: Troy Christian (5-0, 5-0 MBC) 21, Legacy Christian 0. Piqua (3-5, 2-3 GWOC American North) 5, Tippecanoe (6-4, 4-1 GWOC American North) 1. Covington 8, Ansonia 6. Wayne 5, Bethel 0. Arcanum 10, Bradford 0.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Trotwood 0

TROTWOOD — The Tippecanoe tennis team won its seventh straight Tuesday at Trotwood, sweeping the Rams 5-0 for the fourth shutout in a row and sixth during its winning streak.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg won 6-3, 6-1. At second singles, Christopher Nichols won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Blake Moran won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Levi Berning and David Shininger won 6-2, 6-1. At second doubles, Luke Blake and Jack Thompson won 6-0, 6-0.

After finishing its three-game road trip at Summit Country Day Wednesday, Tippecanoe (7-1, 4-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) returns home to host West Carrollton Thursday.

Milton-Union 4,

Carlisle 1

CARLISLE — After a narrow loss to Bellbrook on Monday, Milton-Union got back on track with a win at Carlisle Tuesday, improving to 4-2 on the season with a 4-1 victory.

At first singles, Nathan Brumbaugh won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Nick Brumbaugh won 6-3, 6-1. At first doubles, Jake Swafford and Peyton Brown won 6-0, 6-2. At second doubles, Luke Barnes and Will Morris won 6-2, 6-4.

At third singles, Caleb Wintrow lost 6-2, 6-2.

Other scores: Fairborn 5, Piqua (0-5, 0-2 GWOC American North) 0.

• Track and Field

Bethel At

FM Quad

PITSBURG — The Bethel track and field team traveled to Franklin Monroe for a quad Tuesday night, with the girls finishing second with 76 points and the boys third with 54 points.

For the girls, Hannah Marzolf won the shot put (29-7) and discus (86-11), Hayden Parsons won the high jump (4-6) and long jump (13-10.75), Natalie Morman won the 100 (14 seconds), the 4×200 relay team won (2:00.95), the 4×100 team won (56.6 seconds) and the 4×400 team won (4:58.9).

For the boys, Cole Brannan won the 400 (58 seconds), Peyton Inman won the 300 hurdles (52.8 seconds), Trent Schwiekhardt won the 800 (2:16.9) and Nathaniel Patton won the 3,200 (11:52.7).

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.