Troy softball falls in extra innings: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

VANDALIA — The Troy softball team has struggled in close games this season.

Wednesday, those struggles proved even more costly.

The Trojans lost their third one-run game of the season Wednesday, only this time in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North play as division rival Butler knocked off Troy in extra innings, winning 9-8 in eight.

The loss, Troy’s second straight in division play, dropped the team to 3-11 overall and 2-4 in the GWOC American North. Butler, meanwhile, improved to 7-5 and 4-4 in the division. The 141 total runs Troy has allowed on the season is the highest in the GWOC, tied with Trotwood, who has allowed that many in only nine games.

Troy can score runs, though, and showed that ability early on Wednesday, taking a 6-0 lead after two innings. Butler cut that lead to 6-2 after four and put together a six-run fifth inning to take the lead, but the Trojans scored a pair in the top of the seventh to force extra innings. But in the bottom of the eighth, with the score still tied, Butler’s Emmalee Marstellar scored on a wild pitch to end the wild game.

For the Trojans, Tia Bass was 5 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs and Paige Nadolny was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs to lead the way offensively. Megan Malott was 2 for 5 with and RBI and Bri Lavender also drove in a run.

Erica Keenan took the loss despite a solid effort, allowing only two runs on three hits but walking five in 5 2-3 innings, returning to pitch the final two innings after exiting earlier in the game.

Troy returns home to host Xenia in a GWOC American League crossover matchup on Friday.

• Tennis

Sidney 3,

Milton-Union 2

SIDNEY — The Milton-Union tennis team dropped a hard-fought match on the road at Sidney Wednesday, falling 3-2.

At first singles, Nathan Brumbaugh defeated Prem Dev 6-1, 6-0. At first doubles, Jake Swafford and Nathan Black defeated Jersain Brux and Bior Bey 6-3, 6-2.

At second singles, Nick Brumbaugh lost to Grant Hoying 6-3, 6-0. At third singles, Peyton Brown lost to Akansh Mani 6-4, 6-3. At second doubles, Caleb Wintrow and Will Morris lost to T.J. Leonard and Nobel Zhou 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Milton-Union (4-3) will compete in the Schroeder Invitational Saturday.

Summit Country Day 4,

Tippecanoe 1

CINCINNATI — The Tippecanoe tennis team’s seven-match winning streak came to an end Wednesday as the Red Devils lost at Summit Country Day 4-1.

At third singles, Blake Moran won 6-2, 6-0.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. At second singles, Christopher Nichols lost 6-3, 7-5. At first doubles, Levi Berning and David Shininger lost 6-1, 6-3. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake lost 7-5, 7-5.

After hosting West Carrollton Thursday, Tippecanoe (7-2) will compete at the Schroeder Invitational on Saturday.

